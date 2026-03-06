Anterix Spectrum Model Explained for Utility Investors

Anterix Inc. ATEX is positioning itself as a critical enabler of private wireless broadband for U.S. electric utilities. The model is straightforward, but the financials can look counterintuitive because cash receipts and accounting revenue move on different timelines.



Regulatory momentum is also reshaping the opportunity set. That creates upside potential, but it also increases the importance of execution across clearing, license deliveries, and collections.

900 MHz Spectrum Basics and Why It Matters for ATEX

Anterix is a communications company focused on enabling private wireless broadband networks for critical infrastructure, with a primary emphasis on the U.S. electric utility sector. It holds the largest portfolio of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) across the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.



The company’s strategy centers on utilities that want secure, resilient, utility-controlled communications for grid operations. Anterix commercializes spectrum access to support private LTE networks and advanced intelligent infrastructure, aligning with utility priorities like reliability, resiliency, and modernization.

Anterix Revenue Is Small but Tied to Long Contracts

Anterix’s reported spectrum revenue can look modest because revenue recognition is paced by contract mechanics rather than by the headline value of multi-year agreements. In fiscal 2025, total spectrum revenue was $6.0 million, up 44% from $4.2 million in fiscal 2024.



The increase reflected higher 900 MHz broadband spectrum revenue recognized over time under long-term customer agreements as performance obligations were satisfied. Revenue is typically recognized from deferred balances tied to prepaid fees, which spreads recognition over the contract life and related delivery milestones.

ATEX Customer Mix Shows Utility-Led Adoption

Fiscal 2025 spectrum revenue was concentrated among utility counterparties adopting private broadband. 900 MHz broadband spectrum revenue included $3.2 million from Xcel Energy, $1.5 million from Evergy, and $0.7 million from Ameren.



Narrowband spectrum revenue contributed $0.5 million from Motorola, and the company recognized all revenue associated with the 2014 Motorola narrowband agreement by Dec. 31, 2024. That narrowband contribution fully rolled off after fiscal 2025, changing the mix toward utility-led broadband relationships.



For context on adjacent communications infrastructure names, Calix, Inc. CALX sells broadband platforms, systems, and cloud software to service providers, while Bandwidth Inc. BAND provides enterprise communications APIs spanning voice, messaging, and emergency services. Both highlight how communications infrastructure investment can monetize over time, but Anterix’s emphasis is on utility-controlled private networks rather than public carrier scale.

FCC Tailwinds Expand the Addressable Prize

A key tailwind is the Federal Communications Commission’s February 2026 decision to expand 900 MHz broadband from 6 MHz to 10 MHz. Broader bandwidth can improve performance and economics for private broadband networks, supporting the case for private wireless as foundational grid infrastructure.



Management expects to adapt commercialization market by market following the decision, balancing spectrum clearing and utility capital timing. The regulatory progression also improves the pathway to scaled deployments and multi-year monetization, including expectations that 900 MHz coverage is poised to reach more than 93% of Texas counties.

Anterix Inc. Price and Consensus

Anterix Inc. price-consensus-chart | Anterix Inc. Quote

Cash Proceeds vs. GAAP Revenue Clarity

Anterix’s cash proceeds and GAAP revenue do not move in lockstep. Management raised fiscal 2026 cash proceeds guidance to $120 million and reported approximately $123 million of contracted proceeds outstanding, with line of sight to collect over $80 million in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Those cash proceeds support liquidity for clearing and product initiatives. They also reduce reliance on external capital at a time when reported revenue remains paced by deferred revenue amortization and customer delivery milestones.

Anterix Execution Depends on Clearing and Deliveries

Execution is market-by-market, and clearing obligations can delay cash conversion. As of Dec. 31, 2025, Anterix reported significant future payments to incumbents for retuning or swaps that rose to approximately $43.6 million, up from $37.9 million as of Sep. 30, 2025. These requirements can compress economics and extend timelines.



Collections and revenue recognition are also shaped by county-by-county license delivery schedules. The company’s activity includes exchanges and sales of broadband licenses at the county level, reinforcing why timing can be lumpy as milestones are met.

What to Watch Into Fiscal 2026 and 2027

The near-term setup is constructive, but the longer view is less certain. Management expects fiscal 2026 to be the first year of positive GAAP net income, supported by a reduced operating expense run rate, accelerated license deliveries, and non-operational gains on spectrum exchanges and sales. Operating discipline included a 20% operating expense run-rate reduction in fiscal 2026.



At the same time, estimates point to fiscal 2027 reverting to losses, highlighting dependence on milestone pacing and non-operational items. For investors tracking progress, key markers include the cadence of county-level license deliveries, the conversion of contracted proceeds into cash, and the pace of clearing costs that can elongate working-capital cycles. The execution against those milestones is what should determine whether momentum carries beyond fiscal 2026.

Anterix carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Calix, Inc (CALX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anterix Inc. (ATEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.