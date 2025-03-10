Anterix Launches $250 Million AnterixAccelerator Initiative to Advance Utility Private Wireless Broadband

Anterix launched the AnterixAccelerator initiative, investing up to $250 million to enhance private wireless networks for utilities.

Quiver AI Summary

Potential Positives

Anterix has launched the AnterixAccelerator initiative with a substantial investment of up to $250 million, indicating strong financial commitment to the utility sector.

The initiative garnered significant interest from over 15 utilities and current Anterix customers, highlighting the urgent demand for reliable private networks in the industry.

Anterix emphasizes its leadership position in the market with key metrics such as seven leading utility customers and nearly $400 million in contracts for 900 MHz broadband deployments.

The company reports having zero debt, which positions it strongly for future investments and growth within the utilities market.

Potential Negatives

The press release's emphasis on the $250 million investment may highlight the company's reliance on significant funding, which could raise concerns about financial stability or the need for external capital.

The phrase "overcome the barriers" suggests that there are substantial challenges and obstacles facing the deployment of their technology, which could undermine confidence in the company's offerings and capabilities.

While claiming leadership in the market, Anterix mentions having only seven utility customers, which may indicate limited market penetration compared to industry expectations or competitors.

FAQ

What is the AnterixAccelerator initiative?

The AnterixAccelerator initiative is a program aimed at enhancing private wireless broadband for utilities with a commitment of up to $250 million.

How much is Anterix investing in the initiative?

Anterix is investing up to $250 million in the AnterixAccelerator initiative to support the deployment of 900 MHz private LTE networks.

Who can participate in the AnterixAccelerator initiative?

The initiative involves more than 15 utilities, current Anterix customers, and members of the Anterix Active Ecosystem.

What are the key features of the AnterixAccelerator?

Key features include Dollar-for-Dollar Match, Ownership Terms, and customized commercial structures, along with Anterix White Glove Support.

Why is the AnterixAccelerator important for utilities?

The initiative addresses barriers in deploying reliable, secure, and scalable private networks, enabling utilities to realize significant communications value.

$ATEX Insider Trading Activity

$ATEX insiders have traded $ATEX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATEX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MORGAN E OBRIEN (Executive Chairman) sold 13,609 shares for an estimated $455,084

GENA L ASHE (Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec) sold 5,547 shares for an estimated $183,051

MARK FLEISCHHAUER purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $119,664

LESLIE B DANIELS purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $65,500

$ATEX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 50 institutional investors add shares of $ATEX stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Full Release



WOODLAND PARK, N.J., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Anterix



(NASDAQ: ATEX), the recognized market leader in private wireless broadband, has launched its highly anticipated AnterixAccelerator initiative with an investment of up to $250 million. During discussions with participants, which included more than 15 utilities in addition to current Anterix customers and Anterix Active Ecosystem



®



members, key aspects of the initiative were highlighted, including:







“This initiative reflects our unwavering commitment to helping utilities overcome the barriers to deploying 900 MHz private LTE networks. The significant interest we’ve seen across the industry to join the AnterixAccelerator initiative underscores the urgent need for reliable, secure, and scalable private networks in the utility sector,” said Scott Lang, President & CEO of Anterix.





“With a quarter-billion-dollar commitment, we’re not just enabling the next wave of broadband deployments—we’re helping to ensure that more of our nation’s utilities can move forward to realize the value of these critical communications systems. Anterix’s extensive expertise, valuable 900 MHz spectrum asset, and strong device and solution ecosystem uniquely position us to lead the industry in making private wireless networks more accessible and more deployable for utilities nationwide.





“As the market leader we are well positioned to deliver on this exciting initiative. We have never been stronger, with seven leading utility customers, more than 120 technology and solution providers, nearly $400 million of contracts to deploy 900 MHz private wireless broadband networks, and zero debt. We are poised to accelerate the utility industry’s technological evolution.”





-Scott Lang, Anterix President & CEO







Shareholder Contact







Natasha Vecchiarelli





Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications





Anterix





973-531-4397









nvecchiarelli@anterix.com











About Anterix







At Anterix, we partner with leading utilities and technology companies to harness the power of 900 MHz broadband for modernized grid solutions. Leading an ecosystem of more than 120 members, we offer utility-first solutions to modernize the grid and solve the challenges that utilities are facing today. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable private wireless broadband solutions that support cutting-edge advanced communications capabilities for a cleaner, safer, and more secure energy future. To learn more and join the 900 MHz movement, please visit



www.anterix.com



.



