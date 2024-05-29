Anteris Technologies’ AGM Ushers Optimistic Future

Anteris Technologies (AU:AVR) has released an update.

Anteris Technologies Ltd announced successful passing of all resolutions at their Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024, signaling shareholder confidence. The company, known for its innovative structural heart devices like the DurAVR™ THV, continues its commitment to revolutionizing heart disease treatment with its unique bioengineered tissue technology. Anteris, with its promising lead product and a strong foothold in the MedTech hub of Minneapolis, is poised to address significant unmet clinical needs in the structural heart market.

