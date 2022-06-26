Antengene, BeiGene To Evaluate Selinexor Combination In T And NK-Cell Lymphoma

Markets
(RTTNews) - Antengene Corporation Limited said that it has reached a clinical trial collaboration with BeiGene to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary efficacy of selinexor in combination with BeiGene's anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, tislelizumab.

The multi-center, open-label Phase I/II trial will evaluate the investigational combination as a potential treatment option for patients with T and NK-cell lymphoma.

Selinexor is an oral small molecule XPO1 inhibitor; tislelizumab is an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor.

T and NK-cell lymphoma is a set of heterogeneous diseases, accounting for 25-30% of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) cases in China and only about 10% in USA and Europe.

