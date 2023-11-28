Ansys's (ANSS) Simulation Solutions Power NuScale's SMR Design

Ansys ANSS announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by a leading nuclear technology company — NuScale Power. Ansys will help NuScale Power to develop the NPM, which is the first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

This collaboration will assist NuScale Power in designing an SMR that can generate carbon-free energy for various applications like electricity, district heating, water desalination, and commercial-scale hydrogen production. NuScale has leveraged Ansys' thermal and structural analysis tools to develop an innovative passive safety system ensuring automatic shutdown and self-cooling without human intervention or power sources.

NuScale has engineered its design to address safety concerns, which enables utilities to use the pre-approved product for licensing new nuclear power plants. NuScale aims to deploy this technology in the United States and Europe by the decade's end and contribute to global advancements in nuclear energy and other sustainable solutions.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Ansys develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a spectrum of industries and academia.

In July 2023, the company announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by uPI Semiconductor Corp to enhance the efficiency of its product packaging processes and achieve a two-fold improvement in thermal reliability.

Prior to that, the company announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by Flexium to enhance the design process and test antenna modules for high-frequency signal transceiver applications in advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles.

ANSS now projects 2023 non-GAAP revenues in the range of $2,234-$2,284 million compared with the earlier prediction of $2,257-$2,327 million. Management expects non-GAAP operating margin to be between 41% and 42%.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are anticipated to be in the range of $8.34-$8.75 compared with the previous guidance of $8.39-$8.88.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ANSYS have gained 23.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 53.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are Pegasystems PEGA, Flex FLEX and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Pegasystems and Flex presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Pegasystems’ 2023 EPS has improved 21.2% in the past 60 days to $1.77. PEGA delivered an average earnings surprise of 1,250.2% in the trailing four quarters. Shares of PEGA have jumped 44.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Flex’s fiscal 2024 EPS has increased 3.6% in the past 60 days to $2.56. Flex’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.4%.

Flex’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 11%. Shares of the company have risen 28% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 2.8% in the past 60 days to $8.00. Watts Water’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%.

WTS’ earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average earnings surprise being 11.8%. Shares of WTS have rallied 34.2% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.