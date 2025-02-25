News & Insights

Stocks

ANSYS Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

February 25, 2025 — 02:07 pm EST

Written by Sohini Mondal for Barchart->

With a market cap of $29.2 billion, ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) is a leading provider of engineering simulation software, offering solutions for structural, fluid, electromagnetic, and multiphysics analysis across industries and academia. Its key products include ANSYS Workbench, SCADE, Fluent, and Lumerical, with cloud-based solutions like ANSYS Cloud enhancing simulation capabilities.

Shares of the engineering-simulation software maker have underperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. ANSS stock has decreased 2.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied 17.6%. Moreover, shares of ANSS are down 1.1% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX's 1.7% gain.

Active Investor: FREE newsletter going behind the headlines on the hottest stocks to uncover new trade ideas

In addition, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based company has lagged behind the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLK12.8% return over the past 52 weeks. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of ANSS recovered over 1% following its Q4 earnings release on Feb. 19, driven by adjusted earnings of $4.44 per share, beating the consensus estimate and reflecting a 12.7% year-over-year increase. Revenue growth of 9.6% year-over-year, surpassing estimates at $882.2 million, was fueled by solid gains in subscription lease and maintenance revenues. The 14.6% year-over-year ACV growth to $1.1 billion and the company's projection for double-digit ACV growth in 2025 further boosted investor confidence. Additionally, progress on the $35 billion acquisition by Synopsys, including approvals from key regulators, added positive sentiment.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December 2025, analysts expect ANSS' EPS to grow 1.8% year-over-year to $8.41. The company's earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing on another occasion.

Among the 12 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Hold.” That’s based on two “Strong Buy” ratings, nine “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 21, Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised ANSYS' price target to $371 while maintaining a “Neutral” rating, citing strong Q4 performance.

As of writing, ANSS is trading below the mean price target of $354.22. The Street-high price target of $375 implies a potential upside of 12.4% from the current price levels. 

On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ANSS
XLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.