Ansys price target raised to $365 from $350 at Baird

November 07, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Ansys (ANSS) to $365 from $350 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm views the report as a solid update against concerns on growth performance in FY24 as performance appears to be on track.

