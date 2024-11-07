Ansys price target raised to $365 from $350 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Ansys (ANSS) to $365 from $350 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm views the report as a solid update against concerns on growth performance in FY24 as performance appears to be on track.
