Ansys Names Rachel Pyles CFO

February 20, 2024 — 01:26 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Ansys (ANSS) Tuesday announced it has appointed veteran Rachel Pyles will become the company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective February 22, 2024.

Pyles replaces Nicole Anasenes, who previously announced her planned departure from Ansys to focus on advisory and board work.

Anasenes will remain with the company as a strategic adviser until June 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

Pyles joined Ansys in early 2023 as the vice president of strategic finance, running financial planning and analysis (FP&A) for the company. Prior to Ansys, she served in a number of finance, transformation, and leadership roles at FIS, Worldpay, and Vantiv.

"Rachel is a proven finance leader who, since joining Ansys, has significantly improved our operations by evolving our financial support function to support our rapid growth," said Ajei Gopal, Ansys president and CEO. "With her expertise in corporate finance, FP&A and mergers and acquisitions, Rachel has the right blend of experience and skills to ensure our financial foundation remains strong while leading our transition as we plan to combine with Synopsys next year."

