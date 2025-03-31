Ansys Lumerical Photonic Design Tools Certified by GlobalFoundries

ANSYS, Inc.’s ANSS Lumerical Photonic Design Tools have been certified by GlobalFoundries for use on the GF Fotonix platform. This is set to empower engineers with high-fidelity simulation capabilities for both passive and active photonic components, supporting the development of cutting-edge chips used in generative artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, hyperscale data centers and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

GF Fotonix is a powerful and flexible silicon photonics platform — currently the only commercially available foundry platform that enables monolithic integration of photonic and electronic components. The platform also offers a photonics-only flow. GF Fotonix includes a broad suite of photonic components, ranging from active devices like Mach-Zehnder and micro-ring modulators to Germanium photodiodes and passive components such as splitters, multi-mode interferometers, phase shifters, tapers and wavelength division multiplexing filters. This comprehensive feature set allows designers to build customized, high-speed optical communication systems that meet the growing demands for high bandwidth, low latency and energy efficiency.

As part of this, four of Ansys’ Lumerical simulation tools — FDTD, MODE, CHARGE and HEAT — have been certified for the GF Fotonix platform. These tools cover a wide spectrum of design needs, including optical, electrical and thermal modeling, allowing for accurate simulation of both passive and active photonic components. The certification process involved benchmarking Ansys tools against real-world measurement data to ensure precision and reliability for joint customers.

Management stated that Photonic communication offers significant advantages, but designing photonic integrated circuits (PICs) is a complex and costly process with little margin for error once manufacturing begins. As demand for high-capacity chips surges due to data-intensive technologies like AI, Ansys’ Lumerical tools provide the flexibility and accuracy needed to meet these evolving challenges.

Designers interested in leveraging Ansys simulation solutions with the GF Fotonix platform can reach out to the GlobalFoundries sales team to access reference flows such as RFL-000206 for the 4x4 optical switch using the Ansys-CML compiler and RFL-000168 for the 45SPCLO Ansys Lumerical simulation flow.

Ansys’ Strategic Partnerships Bode Well

Ansys is well-positioned to benefit from the rising complexity in product design, driven by the rapid adoption of IoT in the manufacturing industry and the growing demand for energy-efficient products. These trends are gradually expanding the company’s total addressable market (TAM). The company provides cutting-edge simulation solutions that support the development of next-generation technologies such as 5G product designs, autonomous vehicles, thinner and more reliable mobile and IoT devices, and high-performance chips used in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

A key growth catalyst for Ansys is its strong network of strategic partnerships. In February 2025, the company extended its collaboration with Microsoft MSFT to enhance virtual product design. This partnership will see the development of Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to launch Ansys products using their Azure enrolment and seamlessly connect third-party tools. Microsoft is one of the largest broad-based technology providers in the world. The company designs and sells PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, other intelligent devices and related accessories.

Ansys has also built a robust ecosystem by collaborating with advanced technology suppliers, hardware vendors, specialized application developers, and CAD, ECAD and PLM providers. Its partnerships with major CAD vendors such as Autodesk, Inc. ADSK, PTC Inc. (PTC), and Siemens facilitate smooth data transfer between CAD systems and Ansys products, improving the design-to-simulation workflow. Since 2019, Autodesk and Ansys have been working together to empower product designers with advanced simulation capabilities. Autodesk develops model-based design, engineering and documentation software.

In February 2025, Ansys partnered with Concepts NREC to introduce an automated workflow integrating design and analysis tools for turbomachinery applications. The integration of CFX into AxCent allows designers to assess machine performance with enhanced predictive accuracy. In December 2024, Ansys joined forces with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation to advance the validation of perception systems for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles, reinforcing its presence in the mobility and automotive sectors.

In January 2024, Ansys and Synopsys, Inc. SNPS announced a $35 billion acquisition deal, under which Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash and 0.3450 Synopsys shares per ANSS share. On Oct. 9, 2024, the Israeli Competition Authority granted unconditional clearance. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025.

