Ansys Integrates NVIDIA Omniverse Capabilities Into Its Products

August 12, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Ansys, part of Synopsys (SNPS) and NVIDIA signed an agreement to license, sell, and support Omniverse technology embedded in Ansys simulation solutions. Through its integration of NVIDIA Omniverse, Ansys will deliver easy access to Omniverse technologies and libraries to customers, starting with its CFD and autonomous solutions.

Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and simulation at NVIDIA, said: "Combining the predictive power of Ansys solvers with NVIDIA simulation technologies and libraries is a turning point for industries striving to simulate reality with precision."

