ANSYS Integrates NVIDIA Omniverse for Advanced Simulation & Insights

ANSYS, Inc. ANSS recently announced the integration of advanced data processing and visualization capabilities, powered by NVIDIA Omniverse, into select products, beginning with Fluent and AVxcelerate Sensors. It will showcase its advanced physics solvers and demonstrate these cutting-edge capabilities at NVIDIA GTC in San Jose, CA, from March 18-21 at Booth #224.

These enhancements will optimize simulation workflows by automating data preparation and enabling high-fidelity models that provide deeper insights. By simplifying complex processes, this integration minimizes the reliance on simulation experts to interpret results for decision-makers, product stakeholders and potential customers.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Preparing large volumes of data for simulation requires ensuring its quality, interoperability and flexibility, often necessitating the use of multiple software programs to configure parameters for a single simulation model. Additionally, once the model is parametrized, further specialized tools and expertise are typically required for visualization.

By leveraging Omniverse technologies, Ansys software enhances the interoperability, scalability and modularity of 3D scene data within a rich, open ecosystem. The integration of Omniverse with Ansys products streamlines simulation data preparation, particularly benefiting AVxcelerate Sensors applications. Within the Ansys interface, users can render immersive, photorealistic models, facilitating real-time collaboration and enhancing result communication.

Furthermore, PyAnsys, a suite of Python packages that enable seamless interaction with Ansys products, automatically formats simulation data, allowing practitioners and developers to effortlessly customize and automate simulations within their own applications built on NVIDIA Omniverse. A practical example of this technology in action is seen in Astec Industries, a global leader in specialized equipment manufacturing for asphalt road building, aggregate processing and concrete production, which utilizes Ansys to design and optimize asphalt drum dryers and hydrogen burners.

In March 2024, Ansys extended its collaboration with tech giant NVIDIA to expedite the advancement of simulation solutions driven by pioneering technologies like computing and generative AI. This will help advance 6G communication infrastructure, digital twins, next-generation simulations, autonomous vehicles, improved graphics and visual rendering.

Ansys' Strategic Partnerships Show Promise

The company’s collaborations with advanced technology suppliers, hardware vendors, specialized application developers, and CAD, ECAD and PLM providers is a key catalyst. Ansys’ partnership with CAD vendors – Autodesk, PTC and Siemens – enables data transfer among the CAD systems and the company’s products. Ansys-Spatial relationship helps in building the geometry modeling software solutions.

In February 2025, Ansys and Concepts NREC joined forces to introduce an automated workflow that seamlessly integrates design and analysis tools for turbomachinery applications. The integration of CFX into AxCent empowers designers to rapidly assess machine performance with enhanced predictive accuracy. In December 2024, Ansys joined forces with Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation to elevate the validation of perception systems for ADAS and Autonomous Vehicles.

Also, Ansys is gaining from increased maintenance and subscription lease revenues. In fourth-quarter 2024, the company saw a 12.1% year-over-year increase in subscription lease revenues and a 13.8% rise in maintenance revenues. Ansys’ fourth quarter ACV accounted for 43% of the 2024 ACV. It anticipates double-digit ACV growth in 2025.

ANSS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Ansys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 1.2% in the past six months against the Computer – Software industry's decline of 8.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW, Iridium Communications Inc. IRDM and Intuit Inc. INTU. While ACIW sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, IRDM and INTU carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

ACIW’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 161.34%. In the last reported quarter, ACI Worldwide delivered an earnings surprise of 36.71%. Its shares have surged 63.3% in the past year.

Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.22%. In the last reported quarter, IRDM delivered an earnings surprise of 93.75%. Its shares have advanced 3.7% in the past year.

Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 11.85%. In the last reported quarter, INTU delivered an earnings surprise of 28.68%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 14.5%. Its shares have lost 6.2% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.