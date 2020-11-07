ANSYS, Inc. Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

Shareholders of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 11% to US$337 following its latest quarterly results. ANSYS reported US$369m in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.87 beat expectations, being 7.7% higher than what the analysts expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:ANSS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for ANSYS from eleven analysts is for revenues of US$1.82b in 2021 which, if met, would be a decent 18% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 17% to US$5.23. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.79b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.22 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 6.5% to US$338. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic ANSYS analyst has a price target of US$380 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$266. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that ANSYS' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 12%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect ANSYS to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple ANSYS analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for ANSYS that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.