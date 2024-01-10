Ansys (ANSS) Unveils Ansys SimAI to Enhance Simulation Dynamics

Ansys ANSS has unveiled its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-driven software, Ansys SimAI, that blends the precision of Ansys simulation with the rapidity of generative AI. Ansys SimAI is a “physics-agnostic”, software-as-a-service application that caters to the pressing need for swift yet accurate engineering tools.

The Ansys SimAI solution operates at remarkable speeds that significantly expedite research and shorten product development cycles. Ansys SimAI boasts an intuitive interface that is intentionally crafted for users lacking coding or deep learning expertise.

The solution leverages the shape of a design itself as input as compared to conventional methods that are reliant on geometric parameters. This helps to broaden the scope of design exploration even with varying shape structures in the training data.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

The application substantially enhances performance prediction across all design phases, which offers significant acceleration for computation-intensive projects. Moreover, it allows customers to train the AI using previously generated Ansys or non-Ansys data while ensuring data security through a state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure, added the company.

Going ahead, Ansys plans to introduce further AI-enabled engineering offerings, such as Ansys AI+ products and AnsysGPT, in the first quarter of 2024. Per a report from Grand View Research, the global engineering software market size was valued at $33.0 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 18.8% from 2023 to 2030.

ANSYS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

The company is reportedly in advanced talks to be acquired by Synopsys (SNPS) for about $35 billion, per a report from Bloomberg. Synopsys is reportedly paying about $400 a share for Ansys, added the report. There is no official comment on the matter from either of the companies.

Ansys is gaining from strong demand across most of the sectors. In the automotive sector, higher demand for electric vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems or ADAS solutions is driving growth. It is likely to benefit from rapid growth in the high-tech industry, led by ongoing development in artificial intelligence and machine learning.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of Ansys have gained 40.4% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 52.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology space are Blackbaud BLKB, NETGEAR NTGR and Watts Water Technologies WTS. NETGEAR and Blackbaud sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Blackbaud’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has inched up 1.8% in the past 60 days to $3.86. BLKB’s long-term earnings growth rate is 23.4%.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 10.6%. Shares of BLKB have gained 32.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is pegged at a loss of 9 cents per share for NETGEAR, which remained unchanged in the past 30 days.

NTGR’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing once. The average surprise was 127.5%. Shares of NTGR have lost 27.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies 2023 EPS has improved 3.9% in the past 60 days to $8.08.

WTS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 11.8%. Shares of WTS have soared 25.5% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.