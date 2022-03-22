ANSYS (ANSS) to Offer Latest EPYC Processors to Cloud Customers

ANSYS ANSS recently announced a collaboration with Microsoft Corporation MSFT and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD to offer ANSYS Cloud customers enhanced performance for their technical computing workloads.



As part of the collaboration, ANSYS customers will get access to Advanced Micro Devices’ latest third generation of EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology that is found on Microsoft's Azure HBv3 virtual machines (VMs), a type of virtual machine used for high-performance computing (HPC) needs.



Per the deal, ANSYS Cloud, which combines HPC infrastructure and Microsoft Azure platform with ANSYS software, will automatically upgrade to offer the ability to use the latest AMD chips.



ANSYS noted that the new Azure HBv3 VMs comprising AMD EPYC processors with AMD 3D V-Cache technology are designed to boost computer-aided engineering (CAE) workflows and are capable of producing unparalleled performance enhancements for technical computing workloads. In early testing conducted by Microsoft's Azure cloud computing service, the company witnessed an 80% improvement in large-scale computational fluid dynamics simulations and up to 50% improvement in explicit finite element analysis crash tests. Thus, ANSYS Cloud customers can expedite the process of solving CAE bottlenecks, which could lead to better design-related decisions in a shorter period of time.



Amid the surging demand for HPC infrastructure, the companies are highly optimistic about working together to create a powerful solution that provides fantastic performance for technical workloads. The cooperation between the companies aims to provide customers with a suitable processor to support the right workload.



The HBv3 virtual machines on Azure offer unprecedented performance boosts, which, when combined with the innovative 3D memory stacking implemented by AMD, will offer a ground-breaking solution to ANSYS customers. This will also help customers gain the confidence to move more of their simulation workloads to the cloud to reap performance enhancements as soon as possible.



Following the upgrade, ANSYS Cloud customers will be able to access and use the HBv3 VMs as their choice of VM without needing to take any further actions.



ANSYS’ latest collaboration with tech giants Microsoft and AMD follows its recent partnership with Amazon Web Services, a subsidiary of Amazon.com. that provides on-demand cloud computing platforms to develop its ANSYS Gateway product.

Bright Prospects for ANSYS’ Simulation Solutions

Canonsburg, PA-based ANSYS is the global leader in the high-end design simulation software industry. The company offers simulation solutions for developing next-generation 5G product designs, autonomous vehicles, thinner and more reliable mobile and Internet of Things products, as well as high-performance chips for advanced driver assistance systems.



Per Grand View Research data, the simulation software market is projected to reach $33.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2021 and 2028, with the automotive segment being the largest end user.

The simulation software company’s collaborations with advanced technology suppliers, hardware vendors and specialized application developers boost its growth prospects.



A few days back, ANSYS’ multiphysics simulation platform was selected by SiPearl, the company designing the high-performance and low-power microprocessor for European supercomputers.



SiPearl will utilize the ANSYS RedHawk-SC simulation platform to develop its HPC microprocessor family within the European Processor Initiative project for exascale supercomputing. The company plans to take advantage of ANSYS’ simulation platform to substantiate semiconductor power reliability, optimize energy consumption and rev up the development time of its high-performance, low-power family of microprocessors called Rhea.



In February, ANSYS announced it will ink a new five-year enterprise license agreement with LG Electronics to provide the latter with continued access to its industry-leading simulation solutions to accelerate its sustainability and digital transformation initiatives.



ANSYS carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) currently. Shares of ANSS have declined 7.2% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 18%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

A better-ranked stock from the broader technology space is Badger Meter BMI, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Badger Meter has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.77% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 19 cents in the past 60 days.



Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and met estimates once, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of BMI have gained 4.9% in the past year.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.