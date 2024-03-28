Ansys (ANSS) & SynMatrix Partner to Improve RF Filter Design

Ansys ANSS and SynMatrix have joined forces in an OEM partnership to simplify RF filter design workflows for wireless communication applications. SynMatrix is a leading provider of RF filter design and optimization tools that integrate with HFSS electromagnetic simulation.

The collaboration is aimed at meeting the growing demand for 5G/6G wireless systems by providing efficient solutions for designing RF filters in various quality systems such as satellite communication, radar, aerospace and defense. Historically, RF engineers faced several challenges in designing these filters and relied on complex calculations and multiple software tools.

The collaboration automates the integration with HFSS and utilizes AI optimization workflows which significantly reduces design time and enables faster design exploration and increased throughput. The integration ensures accurate simulation results by automatically generating parameterized HFSS 3D models of common filter types.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Moreover, SynMatrix software is accessible to students and educators through the Ansys Academic Program and to qualified participants in the Ansys Startup Program.

ANSYS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia. The company offers simulation solutions for developing next-generation 5G product designs, autonomous vehicles, thinner and more reliable mobile and IoT products, as well as high-performance chips for ADAS.

The company recently strengthened its collaboration with NVIDIA to boost the advancement of simulation solutions backed by pioneering technologies like computing and generative AI.

This will aid in the development of 6G communication systems, digital twins, next-generation simulations, autonomous vehicles, improved graphics and visual rendering. It will also be beneficial for the creation of personalized language models developed with NVIDIA AI foundry services.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Ansys have gained 9.5% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 50.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Synopsys SNPS, Woodward WWD and Perion Network PERI. Both Synopsys and Perion Network sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, and Woodward carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Synopsys’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has improved 0.3% in the past 60 days to $13.46. SNPS’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.5%.

Synopsys’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.1%. SNPS shares have risen 56.1% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has moved up 5.7% in the past 60 days to $5.27. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.5%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 27.2%. WWD shares have risen 62.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Perion Network’s fiscal 2024 EPS has improved 0.6% in the past 60 days to $3.34. PERI’s long-term earnings growth rate is 22%.

The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 12.9%. PERI shares have lost 42% in the past year.

