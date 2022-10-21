ANSYS (ANSS) Solutions Used By ZeroAvia to Reduce Air Pollution

ANSYS ANSS has announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by ZeroAvia for the development of its sustainable hydrogen-electric powertrain, which is aimed at reducing aviation emissions to tackle climate change.

According to ZeroAvia, the company’s powertrain will help reduce operating expenses and tackle climate change as hydrogen-electric propulsion technology emits 90% less lifecycle emissions as compared to jet fuel-based turbines.

Per a report from Allied Market Research, the global hydrogen aircraft market is expected to reach $144.53 billion by 2040, registering a CAGR of 20.5% from 2030 to 2040. The industry is expected to benefit from increased air passenger traffic and reduced greenhouse emission from hydrogen gas engines, added the report.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

ZeroAvia engineers used multiphysics simulations from Ansys, including electromagnetic and electromechanical analysis, structural analysis, FSI and fluid dynamics to fly a hydrogen-electric powered aircraft.

The ZeroAvia technology also powers an air compression pump with electricity produced by solar panels. Compressed air oxygen combines with hydrogen in the fuel cell to produce electricity that powers an electric motor. No carbon-based greenhouse gases are released during this process, added the company.

To eliminate human error and expensive coding errors, the ZeroAvia team used Ansys SCADE to automatically build the code driving the motor. Also, Ansys Medini Analyze software was leveraged to evaluate the safety of the aircraft's hydroelectric systems and accelerate the rigorous certification procedure.

In addition, ZeroAvia uses Ansys simulation to support the temperature, safety, certification, stress, fatigue and lifting aspects of hydrogen-electric engine design.

ZeroAvia will shortly conduct a flight test of its market-entry product, a 600kW hydrogen-electric powertrain intended for 9-19 seat aircraft and scheduled for commercialization by 2024, using a converted Dornier 228 aircraft. ZeroAvia is also developing a 2-5MW powerplant that will enable 40-80 seat aircraft by 2026. Ansys Software is being used by ZeroAvia for these two certified-intent systems.

ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

The company announced that it plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 15% by minimizing materials waste and physical prototyping. The company plans to reach its target by 2027.

In August, ANSS announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by a NASA-backed Program to accelerate aviation sustainability. The collaboration is aimed at using liquid ammonia to develop zero-carbon jet engines.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 43.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s decline of 30.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Pure Storage PSTG and Aspen Technology AZPN. Pure Storage and InterDigital currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas Aspen Technology presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2022 earnings is pegged at $2.45 per share, up 2.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 25%.

InterDigital’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 81.9%. Shares of IDCC have decreased 30.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PSTG 2022 earnings is pegged at $1.18 per share, rising 24.2% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 35.5%.

Pure Storage’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 171.8%. Shares of PSTG have increased 5.2% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Aspen Technology’s fiscal 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.77 per share, increasing 0.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 18.2%.

Aspen Technology’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 6.2%. Shares of AZPN have increased 54% in the past year.



Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.>>Send me my free report on the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC): Free Stock Analysis Report



ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pure Storage, Inc. (PSTG): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.