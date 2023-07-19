ANSYS (ANSS) Solutions Help uPI Improve Product Reliability

ANSYS ANSS revealed that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by uPI Semiconductor Corp (“uPI”) to enhance the efficiency of its product packaging processes and achieve a two-fold improvement in thermal reliability.

ANSYS’ simulation capabilities will enable uPI to accurately predict the electrical, mechanical, and thermal attributes of their high-performance chip package designs. This will help uPI to optimize product performance, streamline design processes and minimize the risk of late-stage modifications.

ANSYS’ solutions will also help uPI to analyze heat flow and thermomechanical stresses, which will likely improve the thermal reliability of their package designs, allowing products to endure more than 1,000 thermal test cycles compared to the initial 500 cycles, added ANSYS.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Additionally, ANSYS simulation tools aid uPI engineers in predicting the electrical properties of packages at various signal frequencies. This capability helps identify optimal design solutions and leads to improved product performance.

ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a spectrum of industries and academia.

In July, ANSYS announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by Flexium to enhance the design process and test antenna modules for high-frequency signal transceiver applications in advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles.

ANSYS’s solutions will allow Flexium to assess the durability, reliability and performance of PCB boards. It can also experiment with different layouts and materials at a reduced cost, enabling the exploration of new design ideas.

Prior to that, ANSYS expanded the capabilities of its Ansys Discovery platform by incorporating high-frequency electromagnetics modeling for antennas. This development allows engineering teams to conduct virtual exploration of multiple design areas simultaneously, minimizing the need for costly physical prototyping and testing.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ANSYS have gained 35.7% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 32.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Badger Meter BMI and Woodward WWD. InterDigital sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Badger Meter and Woodward carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 62.6% in the past 60 days to $8.08. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.9%.

InterDigital’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 170.9%. Shares of IDCC have rallied 54% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 1.1% in the past 60 days to $2.72.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 85.6% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 EPS has increased 0.3% in the past 60 days to $3.59.

WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 9.3% in the past year.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.