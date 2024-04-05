Ansys (ANSS) Solutions Advance Sustainable Space Exploration

Ansys’ ANSS simulation solutions are being leveraged by a space logistics startup, The Exploration Company, to develop Nyx, a modular and reusable space vehicle. This is aimed at advancing sustainable space exploration.

Nyx utilizes a methane-based propulsion system for delivering technologies to stations in Earth's orbit. These support research in various fields like microgravity, which has applications in the pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.

Nyx's methane propulsion system offers a sustainable solution with fewer pollutants, extended travel capabilities, and more precise landings. Nyx is designed for cargo transport to the Moon and space stations, refueling in orbit, re-entering Earth's atmosphere, and undertaking future missions.

The Exploration Company openly shares Nyx's building blocks to support the aerospace industry's transition to electric-powered travel and the sustainability of space exploration. The Exploration Company relies on Ansys solutions to optimize Nyx's engine and body specifications as well as accelerate development time for the reusable orbital vehicle.

Ansys Fluent and Ansys Mechanical are used for designing propellant pumps and engine layouts, while Thermal Desktop and Ansys Granta aid in thermal design and material data management, respectively. The Ansys Startup Program enables quick iteration and prototyping that ensures Nyx's propulsion systems meet the stringent requirements of spaceflight and reusability.

ANSYS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

The company recently strengthened its collaboration with NVIDIA to boost the advancement of simulation solutions backed by pioneering technologies like computing and generative AI.

This will aid in the development of 6G communication systems, digital twins, next-generation simulations, autonomous vehicles, improved graphics and visual rendering. It will also be beneficial for the creation of personalized language models developed with NVIDIA AI foundry services.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Ansys have gained 5.9% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 42.5%.



