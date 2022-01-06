ANSYS' (ANSS) Software Solutions Continue to Gain Traction

ANSYS ANSS software was recently leveraged by France-based EasyMile to demonstrate the safety of their driverless vehicles. EasyMile specializes in offering software and end-to-end solutions for driverless vehicles.

EasyMile used ANSYS software to test functional safety analysis of infrastructure and related architecture for its driverless shuttle and tow tractor solutions. ANSYS software also led to a significant reduction in time for product development by shortening development cycles resulting in considerable cost savings and improved time to market for EasyMile, added ANSYS.

ANSYS further noted that EasyMile developed a single turnkey solution to assess their advanced autonomous vehicle or AV system architecture by deploying ANSYS software.

ANSYS software also aided EasyMile in setting up procedures for safety analysis along with the templates and documentation required to establish the safety of AV solutions for both clients and regulatory authorities, added the company.

Increasing Buzz Around AVs Bodes Well

According to Grand View Research data, the simulation software market is projected to reach $33.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2021 and 2028, with the automotive segment being the largest end-user.

The growing demand for simulation software in the automotive vertical can be attributed to the transition to electric and autonomous vehicles, added the report. Per a report available on ResearchAndMarkets, the worldwide autonomous vehicles market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28% between 2021 and 2026.

ANSYS holds a dominant position in the high-end design simulation software space. The company offers simulation solutions for developing next-generation 5G product designs, autonomous vehicles, thinner and more reliable mobile and Internet of Things (“IoT”) products as well as high-performance chips for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

A couple of days back, ANSYS announced that Innoviz Technologies is utilizing the company’s simulation software solutions to advance work on automotive-grade LiDAR sensors. Israel-based Innoviz specializes in manufacturing LiDAR sensors for the development of autonomous vehicles. Some of the company’s most notable product offerings include InnovizOne, InnovizTwo and Perception Software.

ANSYS’ simulation software portfolio is likely to help the manufacturers of autonomous vehicles to test their designs and boost road safety, while containing costs.

