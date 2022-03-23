ANSYS (ANSS) Simulation Solutions Continue to Gain Momentum

ANSYS ANSS recently announced that its existing customer Vestas is extending the use of ANSYS simulation solutions across its entire product chain to create safer and sustainable power management solutions. Denmark-based Vestas is a well-known wind turbine manufacturer in the world.

Vestas is utilizing ANSYS SCADE solution with its own simulation framework to design a wind turbine control system that will deliver additional value and competitive advantages to the company’s clients as sustainability takes utmost precedence.

Vestas needed to integrate more safety features into a unique turbine system design to eliminate the need for relying on third-party programmable logic controllers or PLCs. With more safety capabilities, the new turbine design will have enough flexibility to perform safety functions in more distributed ways. With ANSYS SCADE, Vestas could create a unique system design as per its requirements.

ANSYS SCADE can support the building of a “product-agnostic variant” by considering only a few parameters, which can be easily changed from one turbine to another. As a result, users can create improved turbine designs at lower price-performance ratios for clients, added ANSYS.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Increasing Demand for Simulation Software Bodes Well

Canonsburg, PA-based ANSYS is the global leader in the high-end design simulation software industry. The company offers simulation solutions for developing next-generation 5G product designs, autonomous vehicles (AVs), thinner and more reliable mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) products as well as high-performance chips for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)

The company’s software solutions are used by most well-known manufacturing companies. Virtual prototyping instead of physical prototyping helps these companies save a considerable amount of money, driving demand for simulation software solutions. The company’s robust product portfolio and cross-domain offering will continue to drive the customer base going ahead.

In February 2021, ANSYS expanded the partnership with LG. Per the latest collaboration, ANSYS will help LG provide continued access to its simulation solutions portfolio to accelerate the latter’s sustainability and digital transformation initiatives.

In the last reported quarter, ANSYS’ non-GAAP revenues of $661.4 million increased 5.4% (up 8% at constant currency or cc) from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

At present, ANSYS carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ANSYS have lost 3.9% against the industry’s rise of 20% in the past year.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering from the broader technology sector are Broadcom AVGO, Apple AAPL and Texas Instruments TXN. Texas Instruments sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Broadcom and Apple carry a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Broadcom’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $35.49 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate of AVGO is pegged at 14.5%.

Broadcom’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the preceding four quarters, the average being 1.9%. Shares of AVGO have increased 33.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Apple’s fiscal 2022 earnings is pegged at $6.16 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 12.5%.

Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 20.3%. Shares of AAPL have rallied 40.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Texas Instruments’ 2022 earnings is pegged at $9.09 per share. The long-term earnings growth rate is 9.3%.

Texas Instruments’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 12.4%. Shares of TXN are up 1.9% in the past year.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.