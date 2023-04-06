Ansys' (ANSS) Simulation Solution Leveraged by Globe

Ansys’ ANSS simulation software is being leveraged by Globe Fuel Cell Systems to optimize the development of individual hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell systems for carbon-neutral objectives. Globe aims to automate and optimize the information within industrial spaces, such as distribution centers, warehouses and hospitals, to help clients achieve decarbonization.

Temperature regulation is a crucial function of hydrogen-based fuel cell systems. Airflow plays an essential role in successful regulation, which facilitates system cooling to manage any unexpected temperature fluctuations. This is where Ansys’s simulation software comes into play.

Globe will use Ansys simulation for computational fluid dynamics research to speed up cooling loop performance verification and lower the number of system iterations required to validate temperature requirements. Globe has used the abovementioned technique to reduce development costs by more than $150,000, per the company report.

The transportation industry plays a significant role in global decarbonization. However, Globe's research & development (R&D) team will rely on Ansys simulation and advice from CADFEM to accelerate the development of their solutions to meet customers’ objective of carbon neutrality.

Overall, simulation technology offers scaling opportunities that reduce development times and fuel cell stack costs. Also, the technology swiftly opens up a variety of options in markets that were previously out of reach for consumers.

ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

In January, the company announced that it had signed a multiyear agreement with Sub-Zero Group to expand Sub-Zero Group's use of Ansys' simulation solutions. It is likely to help Sub-Zero to transform its R&D processes to optimize designs, efficiency and product quality.

Prior to that, the company announced its simulation solutions are being leveraged by Murata Manufacturing for the development of sustainable wireless connectivity products. Murata plans to develop high-frequency devices that require low power consumption.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 3.9% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 3.5%.



