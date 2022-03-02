ANSYS' (ANSS) RedHawk-SC Solutions Being Leveraged By SiPearl

ANSYS’ ANSS multiphysics simulation platform recently got selected by SiPearl, the company designing the high-performance and low-power microprocessor for European supercomputers.



SiPearl will utilize the Ansys RedHawk-SC simulation platform to develop its high-performance computing (HPC) microprocessor family within the European Processor Initiative (EPI) project for exascale supercomputing. The company plans to take advantage of ANSYS’ simulation platform to substantiate semiconductor power reliability, optimize energy consumption and rev up the development time of its high-performance, low-power family of microprocessors called Rhea.



SiPearl will leverage Ansys’ RedHawk-SC multiphysics signoff solution to develop its Rhea system-on-chip (SoC). SiPearl states that SoC will be capable of performing 1 quintillion calculations per second.



To spearhead its efforts, SiPearl has collaborated with its 27 EPI partners -- scientific community, supercomputing centers and noteworthy names from the IT, electronics, and automotive sectors -- to develop a first-generation suite of microprocessors, called Rhea, by 2022-2023, and roll out a second-generation family of microprocessors, called Cronos, by 2023-2024.



Using ANSYS' high predictive accuracy multiphysics solution, SiPearl can achieve industry-leading performance by minimizing chip power consumption and ensuring operational reliability. This will also help SiPearl deliver its first prototype in a timely fashion to power supercomputers that will ensure Europe's technological leadership and independence.



This collaboration will offer European customers the possibility to combine SiPearl’s high-performance and low-power CPU Rhea with Ansys RedHawk-SC semiconductor software to meet the aggressive low-energy goals and to build high-performance state-of-the-art computing chips with advanced-node semiconductor technology, fostering European exascale deployment.

Bright Prospects for ANSYS’ Simulation Solutions

Canonsburg, PA-based ANSYS is the global leader in the high-end design simulation software industry. The company offers simulation solutions for developing next-generation 5G product designs, autonomous vehicles (AVs), thinner and more reliable mobile and Internet of Things (IoT) products as well as high-performance chips for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).



Per Grand View Research data, the simulation software market is projected to reach $33.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.1% between 2021 and 2028, with the automotive segment being the largest end-user.



In February, ANSYS announced it will ink a new five-year enterprise license agreement with LG Electronics to provide the latter with continued access to its industry-leading simulation solutions to accelerate its sustainability and digital transformation initiatives.



In January, ANSYS’ software was leveraged by France-based EasyMile to demonstrate the safety of their driverless vehicles. EasyMile specializes in offering software and end-to-end solutions for AVs.



Prior to that, ANSYS announced that Innoviz Technologies is utilizing its simulation software solutions to advance work on automotive-grade LiDAR sensors. Israel-based Innoviz specializes in manufacturing LiDAR sensors for the development of autonomous vehicles. Some of the company’s most notable product offerings include InnovizOne, InnovizTwo and Perception Software.



Shares of ANSS have dropped 5.4% in the past year against the industry’s rise of 16.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ANSYS carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) currently.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space include Progress Software PRGS, Badger Meter BMI and Iridium Communications IRDM. While Progress Software and Badger Meter sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Iridium carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Progress Software has a projected earnings growth rate of 3.62% for fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Progress Software’s fiscal 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 6 cents in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate of PRGS is pegged at 2%.



Progress Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 26.8%. Shares of PRGS have gained 2.4% in the past year.



Badger Meter has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.77% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by 19 cents in the past 60 days.



Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and met estimates once, the average surprise being 14%. Shares of BMI have dropped 6.2% in the past year.



Iridium has a projected earnings growth rate of 271.43% for 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Iridium’s 2022 earnings has been revised upward by a penny in the past 90 days.



Iridium’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the last four quarters and met estimates twice, the average surprise being 39.4%. Shares of IRDM have dropped 1.2% in the past year.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.