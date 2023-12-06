Ansys' (ANSS) RaptorX Receives Samsung Foundry Certification

Ansys ANSS announced that Samsung Foundry has certified RaptorX on-chip electromagnetic solution for analyzing advanced high-speed products developed using Samsung's 8nm LN08LPP Low Power Plus silicon process.

The certification will help customers leverage Samsung's manufacturing prowess for enhanced product reliability and performance in 5G, WiFi, automotive, and HPC applications. The certification aims to address the semiconductor industry's increasing need for electromagnetic modeling.

RaptorX's reliability in predicting circuit behavior empowers designers to optimize their products, which ensures that they meet performance expectations. RaptorX has performed well across various intricate layout designs, including dense dummy-metal fill, aligning well with silicon measurements.

Per a report from Mordor Intelligence, the electromagnetic simulation software market size is estimated at $1.24 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach $2.01 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 10.14% from 2023 to 2028.

Ansys develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a spectrum of industries and academia.

In November, the company announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by a leading nuclear technology company — NuScale Power. Ansys will help NuScale Power develop the NPM, which is the first small modular reactor approved by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

Prior to that, the company announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by uPI Semiconductor Corp to enhance the efficiency of its product packaging processes and achieve a two-fold improvement in thermal reliability.

ANSS now projects 2023 non-GAAP revenues in the range of $2,234-$2,284 million compared with the earlier prediction of $2,257-$2,327 million. Management expects non-GAAP operating margin between 41% and 42%.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) are anticipated to be in the range of $8.34-$8.75 compared with the previous guidance of $8.39-$8.88.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ANSYS have gained 14.9% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s growth of 52.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

