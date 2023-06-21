ANSYS (ANSS) & OneSky Partner to Advance Air Mobility Solutions

ANSYS ANSS and OneSky Systems have joined forces to advance the development of autonomous solutions for advanced air mobility (AAM). OneSky is integrating its operations simulation and flight planning methodologies with ANSYS autonomy solutions to create AI-based software equipped with perception and decision-making capabilities.

The collaboration allows ANSYS and OneSky customers in the AAM industry to train and validate neural networks using mission-driven simulations, which reduces the need for costly and time-consuming physical testing required for airworthiness certification. The software streamlines the development, validation and certification processes for autonomous AAM transport systems.

The integrated solution offers end-to-end workflow solutions for aircraft developers and suppliers to ensure that unmanned aircraft systems are safe and scalable. It also allows customers to validate systems based on mission and agency requirements, accurately predicting and verifying the behavior of autonomous systems, added ANSYS.

Overall, the collaboration is aimed at addressing the increasing need to test and validate autonomous and AI-based systems in the context of ongoing digital transformation in the aviation industry. ANSYS simulation and digital engineering platforms, along with OneSky's airspace modeling, enable customers to model entire system-of-systems within a realistic and dynamic 3D simulation.

ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

In April 2023, the company announced that its simulation software is being leveraged by Axelera AI for digital power integrity signoff of its Metis AI platform. ANSYS will help Axelera to validate its Metis AIPU with increased accuracy and efficiency.

Prior to that, the company announced that its simulation software is being leveraged by Globe Fuel Cell Systems to optimize the development of individual hydrogen fuel cells and fuel cell systems for carbon-neutral objectives.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 40.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s rise of 37.2%.



