Ansys (ANSS) Offers Seamless STK Access to AWS Customers

ANSYS, Inc. ANSS recently announced that Ansys System Tool Kit (STK), a top-tier software for digital mission engineering and systems analysis, is now accessible in the AWS Marketplace.



Ansys STK is a comprehensive tool for modeling, analyzing and visualizing aerospace and defense systems in their operational environments. It is especially valuable for projects requiring high-fidelity simulations of satellites and spacecraft. The software provides a physics-based modeling environment for analyzing platforms and payloads within realistic mission contexts.



STK Engine offers an API for seamlessly integrating powerful analytical, mapping and visualization capabilities into custom applications. This empowers developers to streamline workflows, automate tasks and deliver robust solutions. Additionally, Ansys STK provides extensive multidomain scenario creation, sophisticated relationship analysis and physics-based capabilities tailored for the aerospace, defense and telecommunications industries.



The inclusion of Ansys STK in the AWS Marketplace will enable government engineers and decision-makers to simulate complex systems in a 3D environment with high-resolution terrain, imagery and radio frequency data. This capability will provide valuable insights into system behavior and mission performance.



The company stated that the availability of STK in the AWS Marketplace will enable customers to test and optimize new technologies, comply with guidelines and efficiently implement key programs within the AWS GovCloud (U.S.) Region. This access will streamline collaboration across teams and provide on-demand scalability.



Based in Canonsburg, PA, Ansys develops and markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a vast range of industries and academia worldwide. Strategic acquisitions and collaborations have been instrumental in the growth of the company's business.



ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of Ansys have lost 0.4% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 39.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 37.6%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Onto Innovation Inc. ONTO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 2.64%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Headquartered in Wilmington, MA, Onto Innovation specializes in the design, development, manufacture and support of metrology and inspection tools primarily for semiconductor device fabricators, silicon wafer manufacturers and advanced packaging manufacturers in the semiconductor space.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 4.72%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 38.2%.



Silicon Motion Technology, founded in 1995, is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The company also designs high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for OEMs and other customers. Post-divestiture, its focus is primarily on SSD controllers for the mobile storage market.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.