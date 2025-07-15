Ansys (ANSS) Moves 3.0% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Ansys ANSS shares rallied 3% in the last trading session to close at $385.85. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 10.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The increase in share price came after Synopsys announced that it has received all necessary regulatory approvals to proceed with the $35 billion acquisition of ANSS. The transaction, expected to close on or about Thursday, July 17, 2025, is subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions. Announced on January 16, 2024, the all-stock and cash deal will provide Ansys shareholders with $197 in cash and 0.3450 Synopsys shares per Ansys share.



ANSYS, a leader in simulation software, will now join forces with Synopsys, a pioneer in silicon design and IP. The combined entity will become a leader in engineering solutions spanning silicon to systems, empowering customers to accelerate AI-driven product innovation.

This maker of engineering-simulation software is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.66 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%. Revenues are expected to be $651.47 million, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ansys, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ANSS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Ansys is part of the Zacks Computer - Software industry. ACI Worldwide ACIW, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.2% higher at $44.44. ACIW has returned -2.6% in the past month.

For ACI Worldwide, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.27. This represents a change of -42.6% from what the company reported a year ago. ACI Worldwide currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

