Ansys (ANSS) Elevates AV Simulation With NVIDIA Integration

Ansys ANSS revealed that its AVxcelerate Sensors will merge with NVIDIA DRIVE Sim, which is an AV simulator leveraging NVIDIA Omniverse, the platform for Universal Scene Description applications.

The integration aims to grant users access to high-fidelity sensor simulation outputs from Ansys AVxcelerate Sensors. These outputs will aid in training and validating the perception of advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (AV) systems.

The two companies aim to tackle the challenge of ensuring the safety and reliability of AVs that demand extensive testing and validation of sensor suites and software in real-world scenarios, including critical edge cases. The future of AVs relies on highly realistic, scalable simulations to test and validate sensor and software performance in a controlled virtual environment.

The collaboration between NVIDIA and Ansys bridges the gap between reality and simulation. Ansys AVxcelerate Sensors will complement NVIDIA DRIVE Sim's 3D environments with accurate physics solvers for camera, lidar, and radar sensors. This integration enables DRIVE Sim users with an AVxcelerate Sensors license to efficiently develop, train, and validate AV perception systems that significantly save time and costs.

The platform leverages NVIDIA's powerful GPU capabilities and artificial intelligence (AI), which facilitate rapid prototyping and efficient algorithm refinement for AVs. NVIDIA Omniverse's open ecosystem approach, utilizing OpenUSD-based 3D workflows, allows developers to create scalable simulations and act as a data factory for AI model training.

Ansys develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

The company is likely to benefit from rapid growth in the high-tech industry, led by ongoing development in AI and machine learning. The company’s robust product portfolio and cross-domain offering will continue to drive the customer base going ahead.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of Ansys have gained 48.6% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 59.5%.



