ANSYS (ANSS) Assists Lufthansa Technik to Develop AeroSHARK

ANSYS ANSS announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by Lufthansa Technik to develop and certify AeroSHARK, a revolutionary biomimetic coating technology inspired by shark skin. By utilizing ANSYS' computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and high-performance computing technology, Lufthansa Technik and BASF have designed a coating film with a ribbed texture similar to the placoid scales on shark skin, known as riblets.

These riblets lessen drag and friction while increasing buoyancy for sharks. As a result, the coating inspired by these riblets is expected to lower aircraft drag and friction, reduce fuel consumption for airplanes and boost sustainable aviation.

ANSYS' CFD capabilities helped engineers to analyze the turbulent flow around the riblets to ensure they would generate the desired effect, added the company. Lufthansa Technik utilized ANSYS' tools to build and validate virtual prototypes of AeroSHARK, allowing them to perform comprehensive aerodynamic simulations and minimize the need for physical flight tests. This approach significantly reduced the risk and time required for certification.

AeroSHARK has received certification from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency and the American Federal Aviation Authority for specific Boeing 777 aircraft models. Currently, Swiss International Air Lines and Lufthansa Cargo are operating AeroSHARK on some of their Boeing 777s, added the company.

Overall, the collaboration is aimed at enhancing AeroSHARK's ability to improve sustainability in air transport and promote a more sustainable future for commercial aircraft. Currently, AeroSHARK can cover 40% of an aircraft surface, but Lufthansa Technik plans to expand its coverage to other areas of the plane based on the success of simulation-powered testing.

ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.

The company announced that it plans to reduce its carbon footprint by 15% by minimizing materials waste and physical prototyping. The company plans to reach its target by 2027.

On Oct 19, 2022, ANSYS announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by ZeroAvia for the development of its sustainable hydrogen-electric powertrain, which is aimed at reducing aviation emissions to tackle climate change. According to ZeroAvia, the company’s powertrain will help reduce operating expenses and tackle climate change as hydrogen-electric propulsion technology emits 90% less lifecycle emissions as compared to jet fuel-based turbines.

Prior to that, the company announced that its simulation solutions are being leveraged by a NASA-backed program to accelerate aviation sustainability. The collaboration is aimed at using liquid ammonia to develop zero-carbon jet engines.

