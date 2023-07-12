ANSYS (ANSS) & Altium to Improve Electronic Design Workflow

ANSYS ANSS and Altium have joined forces to enhance the process of electronic design and development. The partnership will involve connecting Ansys Electronics Desktop with Altium's electronic computer-aided design (ECAD) tools to create a higher level of digital continuity and improve efficiency. The integration is expected to be available in the second half of 2023.

The partnership between the two companies will enable seamless collaboration between engineers and improve the exchange of design data. This eliminates the need for manual translation and enhances predictive accuracy, synchronization and productivity. The partnership will help minimize delays and costly design respins as well as reduce the risk of errors.

The partnership aims to address engineering challenges and product intricacies requiring collaboration between domains and advanced simulations. The digital connection between ECAD and simulation will allow electrical engineers and simulation engineers to work more efficiently.

Printed circuit boards (PCBs) play a vital role in various industries and applications, including automotive, consumer electronics and the Internet of Things. ANSYS offers comprehensive simulation solutions for PCBs, integrated circuits (ICs) and IC packages, which allows for evaluating signal and power integrity, electromagnetic compatibility and electronics reliability within an entire system.

ANSS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a spectrum of industries and academia.

In June, the company expanded the capabilities of its Ansys Discovery platform by incorporating high-frequency electromagnetics modeling for antennas. This development allows engineering teams to conduct virtual exploration of multiple design areas simultaneously, minimizing the need for costly physical prototyping and testing.

Previously, the company announced the launch of Ansys Gateway, powered by Amazon Web Services, to provide customers with flexible and faster engineering solutions. Customers can use any ANSYS application and high-performance computing (employing Ansys Gateway) to reduce cloud costs.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of ANSYS have gained 42.3% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 34.4%.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology space are InterDigital IDCC, Badger Meter BMI and Woodward WWD. InterDigital sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Badger Meter and Woodward carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2023 earnings per share (EPS) has increased 62.6% in the past 60 days to $8.08. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.9%.

InterDigital’s earnings beat estimates in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 170.9%. Shares of IDCC have rallied 52% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Badger Meter’s 2023 EPS has increased 1.1% in the past 60 days to $2.72.

Badger Meter’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 5.3%. Shares of BMI have surged 81.3% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2023 EPS has increased 3.8% in the past 60 days to $3.58.

WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 13.5%. Shares of WWD have gained 12% in the past year.

