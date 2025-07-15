Ansys Acquisition by Synopsys Clears Regulatory Hurdles Worldwide

ANSYS, Inc. ANSS and Synopsys, Inc. are set to finalize their highly anticipated merger on or about July 17, 2025, following approval from all required regulatory authorities. Earlier, on June 30, 2025, Ansys and Synopsys announced that the merger had received regulatory approval in all jurisdictions except China. The companies were actively engaging with China’s State Administration for Market Regulation and are in the final stages of the approval process. With China’s approval now granted, the deal is set to proceed.

Following this announcement, shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company rose around 3%. The stock has gained 16.8% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry's growth of 15.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The all-stock and cash transaction, initially announced on Jan. 16, 2024, brings together two giants in the engineering software space. In January 2024, Ansys and Synopsys announced a $35-billion acquisition deal. Under this deal, Ansys shareholders will receive $197 in cash and 0.3450 Synopsys shares per ANSS share. On Oct. 9, 2024, the Israeli Competition Authority granted unconditional clearance. The deal received conditional approval from the European Commission, with the U.K. Competition and Markets Authority provisionally accepting proposed remedies.

ANSYS, known for its industry-leading simulation and analysis solutions, will now join forces with Synopsys, a pioneer in silicon design and IP. The combined entity aims to deliver a powerful, end-to-end engineering platform that spans from silicon to systems, enabling faster, AI-powered product innovation.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Headquartered in Canonsburg, PA, ANSYS has long served industries such as aerospace, automotive, and healthcare with robust multiphysics simulation tools. Synopsys, based in Sunnyvale, CA, has been instrumental in driving advancements in semiconductor and system design. This strategic merger will offer customers an integrated suite of solutions, streamlining hardware-software co-design, improving time-to-market, and addressing the growing complexity of smart, connected devices.

Since the announcement of this acquisition, Ansys has suspended earnings calls and ceased providing financial guidance, given the pending acquisition by Synopsys.

Stocks to Consider From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Commvault Systems, Inc. CVLT, Intuit Inc. INTU and ACI Worldwide, Inc. ( ACIW ). CVLT and INTU sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while ACIW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Commvault’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.7%. In the last reported quarter, CVLT delivered an earnings surprise of 10.75%. Its shares have surged 35.9% in the past year.

Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.15%. In the last reported quarter, INTU delivered an earnings surprise of 6.98%. Its shares have increased 13.7% in the past year.

ACI Worldwide’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 66.64%. In the last reported quarter, ACIW delivered an earnings surprise of 54.55%. Its shares have risen 3.7% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.