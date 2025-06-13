ANSS Simulation Solutions Used by Wingcopter to Boost Drone Designs

ANSYS, Inc. ANSS is enabling groundbreaking drone innovation through its advanced simulation technologies, supporting Wingcopter in its mission to deliver critical supplies to remote areas. With Ansys Apex Channel Partner CADFEM Germany GmbH, Wingcopter is leveraging Ansys' multiphysics and safety analysis tools to develop next-generation vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) drones capable of transporting vaccines, medicines, blood samples, medical equipment and conducting long-range LiDAR surveys for infrastructure inspection.

With Ansys’ simulation solutions, Wingcopter has optimized its payload configuration, increasing flight range by more than 10%, thereby expanding its ability to serve more people in hard-to-reach regions.

Visitors can explore this at the Paris Air Show from June 16–19 at Booth AB168, where Ansys and Wingcopter will showcase their joint innovations.

ANSYS, Inc. Price and Consensus

ANSYS, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ANSYS, Inc. Quote

Developing VTOL drones that can smoothly transition from hover to cruise requires engineering excellence across propulsion systems, aerodynamics, energy efficiency and safety. Ansys provides the tools necessary to validate Wingcopter’s drone design, which includes a redundant battery system and eight motors—four featuring tiltrotor technology—to ensure stable transitions and high performance. Simulations run in Ansys help Wingcopter predict drone behavior under varying conditions, such as strong winds, rain and different altitudes. The results are validated against real-world tests and used to refine designs through a continuous, data-driven development loop.

Wingcopter employs several Ansys products to advance its certification and development process: Ansys Discovery for 3D simulation setup, Ansys LS-DYNA to assess landing gear crash behavior, Ansys Fluent to analyze aerodynamic and propeller dynamics and Ansys medini analyze to perform safety assessments required for aviation certification across global standards. According to George Robson, Wingcopter’s Team Lead for Mechanical Engineering and Aerodynamics, Ansys simulation allows the team to explore intricate design issues in ways that are otherwise difficult or impractical to test, enhancing the efficiency, reliability and innovation of their aerial solutions.

Management highlighted that Ansys technology empowers companies to adopt comprehensive, non-linear design approaches that foster innovation. As the complexity of autonomous drones increases, Ansys remains a trusted partner in delivering accurate, scalable solutions that help pioneers like Wingcopter continue to push technological boundaries.

Recently, Turbotech used Ansys' advanced simulation tools to successfully demonstrate the world’s first viable hydrogen-fueled turboprop engine as part of the BeautHyFuel project. From drones to small passenger planes and VTOL vehicles, this initiative is poised for far-reaching implications powered by Ansys simulation technology.

ANSS High-End Simulation Tools See Strong Demand

Ansys is a dominant name in the high-end design simulation software market. The company’s software solutions are used by most of the well-known manufacturing companies. Virtual prototyping instead of physical prototyping helps these companies save a considerable amount of money. The company’s robust product portfolio and cross-domain offering will continue to drive the customer base.

According to Research and Markets, the global simulation software market is anticipated to increase from $18.1 billion in 2023 to $33.5 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 13.1%.

As of March 31, 2025, Ansys reported deferred revenues and backlog totaling $1.63 billion, marking an 18.9% increase year over year. In first-quarter 2025, the company achieved 4% growth in subscription lease revenues, a 13.9% rise in maintenance revenues and a 22.5% increase in service revenues at constant currency.

The company’s collaborations with advanced technology suppliers, hardware vendors, specialized application developers and CAD, ECAD and PLM providers further propel its growth prospects. In April 2025, Ansys expanded its collaboration with TSMC and unveiled AI-assisted workflows for RF design migration and PICs, alongside certifications for its semiconductor solutions. This partnership enhances 3D-IC design optimization and accelerates market readiness for AI and HPC chip applications.

ANSS’ Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

Ansys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 6.3% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer – Software industry's growth of 13.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider From the Computer Software Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB, Intuit Inc. INTU and ACI Worldwide, Inc. ACIW. BLKB and INTU sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while ACIW carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Blackbaud’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters while meeting in one and missing in the other, with the average surprise being 1.2%. In the last reported quarter, BLKB delivered an earnings surprise of 6.67%. Its shares have lost 19.5% in the past year.

Intuit’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 12.15%. In the last reported quarter, INTU delivered an earnings surprise of 6.98%. Its shares have surged 28.6% in the past year.

ACI Worldwide’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 66.64%. In the last reported quarter, ACIW delivered an earnings surprise of 54.55%. Its shares have surged 31% in the past year.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intuit Inc. (INTU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.