ANSS Sets CFD Simulation Record Using AMD GPUs, Frontier Supercomputer

ANSYS, Inc. ANSS has achieved a milestone by completing the largest-ever commercial Fluent CFD simulation using AMD Instinct MI250X graphics processing units (GPUs). This groundbreaking achievement was made possible through the use of the Frontier exascale supercomputer, housed at the U.S. Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory and powered by AMD EPYC CPUs and Instinct GPUs.

In collaboration with energy technology company Baker Hughes, Ansys successfully scaled its Fluent software to 1,024 GPUs, delivering unprecedented insights into aerothermal physics at high operating pressures. By integrating physical and virtual testing, Ansys simulations significantly speed up design cycles while reducing development costs.

Traditional computational fluid dynamics (CFD) approaches are often limited by long development timelines and the high costs of validating extreme-condition designs. However, exascale computing accelerates simulation speeds, enabling rapid iterations and reducing time-to-market across critical applications such as turbine engines, power generation and mechanical drives.

Baker Hughes utilizes Ansys Fluent to design next-generation gas turbines and other turbomachinery to improve energy conversion efficiency and cut carbon emissions. Together, the companies executed a 2.2-billion-cell axial turbine stator simulation on Frontier to study crucial flow and turbulence behaviors during early development stages. Impressively, by leveraging 1,024 AMD GPUs, they slashed simulation run time from 38.5 hours on more than 3,700 CPU cores to just 1.5 hours. This remarkable performance leap allows for quicker design cycles and more accurate predictions, accelerating the path to cleaner, more efficient technologies.

Notably, the improved Fluent GPU solver is not just a win for large-scale operations. Its enhanced computational efficiency and scalability also bring high-fidelity simulations within reach for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Even without access to exascale infrastructure, SMBs can now conduct detailed, cost-effective simulations, opening the door to innovation across the broader industry.

Recently, the company’s Lumerical Photonic Design Tools have been certified by GlobalFoundries for use on the GF Fotonix platform. This is set to empower engineers with high-fidelity simulation capabilities for both passive and active photonic components, supporting the development of cutting-edge chips used in generative artificial intelligence (AI), autonomous vehicles, hyperscale data centers and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

Ansys Drives Growth Through Innovations and Partnerships

Ansys is well-positioned to benefit from the rising complexity in product design, driven by the rapid adoption of IoT in the manufacturing industry and the growing demand for energy-efficient products. These trends are gradually expanding the company’s total addressable market (TAM). The company provides cutting-edge simulation solutions that support the development of next-generation technologies such as 5G product designs, autonomous vehicles, thinner and more reliable mobile and IoT devices, and high-performance chips used in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems. In March 2025, Ansys announced the integration of advanced data processing and visualization capabilities, powered by NVIDIA Omniverse, into select products, beginning with Fluent and AVxcelerate Sensors.

Ansys’ strategic partnerships bode well. In February 2025, the company extended its collaboration with Microsoft to enhance virtual product design. This partnership will see the development of Ansys Access on Microsoft Azure, enabling customers to launch Ansys products using their Azure enrolment and seamlessly connect third-party tools. Ansys has also built a robust ecosystem by collaborating with advanced technology suppliers, hardware vendors, specialized application developers and CAD, ECAD and PLM providers. Its partnerships with major CAD vendors such as Autodesk, PTC and Siemens facilitate smooth data transfer between CAD systems and Ansys products, improving the design-to-simulation workflow.

Also, Ansys is gaining from increased maintenance and subscription lease revenues. In fourth-quarter 2024, the company saw a 12.1% year-over-year increase in subscription lease revenues and a 13.8% rise in maintenance revenues. Ansys’ fourth-quarter ACV accounted for 43% of the 2024 ACV. It anticipates double-digit ACV growth in 2025.

Ansys currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 2.4% in the past six months against the Computer – Software industry's decline of 3.1%.



