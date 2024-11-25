ANSS & Microelectronics Commons Partner to Boost National Security

ANSYS Inc.’s ANSS security wing — Ansys Government Initiatives or AGI — recently won a deal to supply digital engineering solutions to the Microelectronics Commons. The initiative, funded through the CHES program and implemented by the Midwest Microelectronics Consortium, is a joint effort by the government, academia and private industry to transform the microelectronics landscape in the United States.



According to the deal, 90% of its cutting-edge simulation suite of Ansys will be available to the Commons network. This includes state-of-the-art semiconductors, electronics and photonics products. By providing access to these advanced tools, Ansys aims to drive a new era of innovation in microelectronics and simultaneously position the United States as a global leader in this critical sector.



The Microelectronics Commons, backed by the Department of Defense, spearheads a national effort to address the complexities in the microelectronics manufacturing facilities. A key challenge in this endeavor is eliminating obstacles to manufacturing facilities, which have hampered the works of researchers and innovators. By combining advanced simulation capabilities with expertise in chip design and manufacturing, ANSS empowers researchers and manufacturers to design chips with unparalleled precision, safety and reliability.



Furthermore, to strengthen the domestic microelectronics sector and promote simulation technologies, Ansys will offer its Ansys Learning Hub to members within the participating technology hubs. Academic institutions in this network will use Ansys simulation tools to train future semiconductor professionals in key fields such as 5G/6G, artificial intelligence (AI), electromagnetic spectrum management, quantum technology and more. This workforce development is crucial for protecting U.S. intellectual property, maintaining market leadership and ensuring national security, added ANSYS.

Canonsburg, PA-based ANSYS develops and globally markets engineering simulation software and services widely used by engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.



The company’s partnerships with top-tier technology suppliers, hardware manufacturers, specialized software developers and providers of CAD, ECAD and PLM solutions serve as a major driving force. Recently, it collaborated with Vertiv to design next-generation data center cooling systems by harnessing the power of its digital engineering solutions. The initiative aims to reduce development time, improve customization, cut costs and deliver innovative solutions that align with the needs of AI-infused applications.



In the last reported quarter, ANSS reported a 31.2% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $601.9 million and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.3%. The growth was primarily driven by strong performance in multi-year lease agreements. Notably, in the third quarter, Ansys won a significant $88 million deal within the high-tech sector in the Americas, further bolstering its multi-year lease portfolio and strengthening its market presence.



Ansys has opted not to provide financial guidance due to its pending acquisition by Synopsys, announced in January 2024. The acquisition has already been approved by Ansys shareholders.

ANSS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have gained 17.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry's growth of 17.7%.



