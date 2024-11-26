Anson Resources Innovates with Green Lithium Extraction

Anson Resources Limited (AU:ASN) has released an update.

Anson Resources has successfully tested a groundbreaking chemical-free process to remove iron from lithium brine, enhancing its environmental friendliness and cost-effectiveness. The innovative method, developed at their Lithium Innovation Center, has been integrated into the KOCH Direct Lithium Extraction process, producing substantial amounts of lithium eluate for further processing. This advancement positions Anson Resources to improve its lithium extraction efficiency and environmental standards, potentially boosting shareholder value.

