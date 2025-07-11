Another Ford Recall: Fuel Pump Defect Affects 850,000 Vehicles

Ford Motor Company F has announced its 89th recall this year due to issues in its low-pressure fuel pump. According to the report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, affected models are prone to a lack of fuel delivery and subsequent engine stall as a result of low-pressure fuel pump failure.

The recall will affect 850,318 Ford and Lincoln models made between 2021 and 2023. These include the 2021-2023 Bronco, Explorer, F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550, as well as the 2021-2022 Mustang and the 2022 Expedition. Ford’s luxury models, the 2021-2023 Lincoln Aviator and the 2021-2022 Lincoln Navigator, may also be part of the recall.

Although the company anticipates only 10% of its recalled models to have faulty pumps, all models have to be recalled to identify the ones with the issue. As for the owners of the affected model, the company will be notifying them about the defects and later, when solutions arrive. Meanwhile, the company has warned owners of signs that might be visible prior to a possible pump failure. Signs can include a check engine light or a decrease in engine power. Failures are more likely to occur at high temperatures or if there is low fuel in the tank.

Including the 89th recall, Ford estimates that over 5 million vehicles were affected by recalls in 2025. This is the second-largest recall this year, following the recall of potentially 1.1 million vehicles across 17 models due to rearview camera malfunctions.

Ford’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

F currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

A few better-ranked stocks in the auto space areFerrari N.V. RACE, Luminar Technologies LAZR and Westport Fuel Systems WPRT. Each of these carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RACE’s current-year earnings is pegged at $9.89 per share, indicating a 7.97% year-over-year rise.Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 10.75%. RACE’s shares have gained 14.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Luminar’s 2025 loss is pegged at $4.29 per share, indicating an improvement of 53.57% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 11.79%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WPRT’s 2025 loss is pegged at $1.27 per share, indicating an improvement of 40.93% from year-ago levels. The company’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in three of the trailing four quarters.

