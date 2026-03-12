Another Dividend Hike by Realty Income: Is It Sustainable?

Realty Income Corporation O, widely recognized as “The Monthly Dividend Company,” has once again raised its dividend, increasing the monthly payment to 27.05 cents per share from 27.00 cents. This latest adjustment represents the REIT’s 134th dividend increase since its debut on the New York Stock Exchange in 1994, highlighting a long record of rewarding shareholders with steadily growing payouts.



The new dividend will be paid on April 15 to shareholders on record as of March 31, 2026. On an annualized basis, the revised distribution equals $3.246 per share and implies a dividend yield of roughly 5.02% based on the March 11 closing price of $64.71.



Reliable monthly income has long been a key attraction for investors considering Realty Income. Its membership in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats reflects more than three decades of consistent dividend growth, supported by 114 straight quarterly increases, demonstrating resilience across different economic environments.



A significant contributor to this stability is Realty Income’s vast global portfolio of 15,511 properties. The REIT’s net-lease structure and focus on tenants in non-discretionary, service-based retail or low-price-point businesses provide resilience during economic downturns. As of Dec. 31, 2025, about 91% of annualized retail base rent came from such tenants, limiting the impact of recession pressures and online competition. Meanwhile, an expanding presence in Europe and rising exposure to gaming, industrial and data center assets offer additional long-term growth opportunities.



Strong financial fundamentals further underpin dividend reliability, supported by $4.1 billion in available liquidity, investment-grade credit ratings and a fixed-charge coverage ratio of 4.7. Shifts in retail demand and broader economic conditions could still create headwinds.

Dividend Appeal of Other Net Lease REITs

VICI Properties VICI continues to shine in the triple-net lease REIT space with 6.6% annual dividend growth since 2018. Its yield is supported by premium gaming and hospitality assets, and a 75% AFFO payout target provides a stable income stream. A strong balance sheet and a diversified portfolio underpin VICI Properties’ long-term dividend sustainability. In September, VICI Properties declared a 4% quarterly dividend hike to 45 cents per share and retained the same rate in its latest dividend announcement.



Agree Realty Corporation ADC mirrors consistency, with 168 consecutive dividends paid and a 10-year CAGR of around 5%. Its 74% AFFO payout ratio reinforces reliable income, positioning Agree Realty alongside VICI Properties and other top net lease REITs in dividend stability. In October, Agree Realty declared a monthly cash dividend of 26.2 cents per share, representing a 2.3% month-over-month increase. The company retains the same monthly dividend subsequently.

O’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Realty Income have risen 14.8% so far in the year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 13.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, O trades at a forward 12-month price-to-FFO of 14.55, below the industry but ahead of its one-year median of 13.24. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Over the past 30 days, estimates for O’s 2026 FFO have been revised modestly downward, while those for 2027 FFO per share have remained unchanged.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

At present, Realty Income carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

