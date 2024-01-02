Annuity Sales to Hit New Record in 2023

Annuity sales hit a new record high in 2023 at $360 billion which exceeded last year’s record of $311 billion. Experts attributed this to a combination of anxiety about stocks and the economy paired with the high interest rates in decades.

Typically, annuity sales spike during periods of economic uncertainty. However, sales had been muted over the last decade due to the prevalence of ultra-low interest rates. This is evidenced by 2008 being the last year that annuity sales exceeded $250 billion prior to 2022.

Currently, the majority of annuity sales are fixed-rate deferred annuities which pay an average of 4.5%. Prior to the Fed’s tightening campaign, this annuity paid 1.5%. In contrast, sales of single premium indexed annuities and deferred indexed annuities were much lower.

These annuities are the simplest as the buyer hands over a lump sum in exchange for an income stream that lasts through their life. They are also the most effective in terms of hedging longevity risk for clients. However, there is a tradeoff in terms of liquidity and being unable to access the money once it’s put into the annuity. In contrast, fixed-rate deferred annuities do have more liquidity and offer higher rates but come with higher costs.

Finsum: Annuity sales hit a new record high in 2023 due to fears of a recession and inflation in addition to high interest rates.

