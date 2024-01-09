Annuity Sales Forecast to Be Strong in 2024

Annuity sales are expected to remain strong in the coming year on the heels of another record breaking year of sales in 2023. Whether 2024 sees another record year of sales ultimately depends on the economy and interest rates. Notably, the Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association (LIMRA) sees these favorable economic trends, such as volatility in financial markets and uncertainty about the economy and Fed policy, continuing.

LIMRA notes that rates are likely to continue declining, which could also lead to a surge of sales as buyers may be eager to lock in rates at these levels. If financial markets continue to move higher, demand for products with lower risk like fixed indexed annuities and fixed-rate deferred annuities may decline while demand for registered indexed-linked annuities will climb.

2023 was rare as nearly all categories saw growth. The highest rates in decades propelled sales of fixed annuities, while uncertainty around the economy and monetary policy drove growth for annuities offering downside protection.

If the Fed does start to cut rates as anticipated, LIMRA projects that sales growth will eventually be impacted especially for more rate-sensitive products. In total, it forecasts sales between $311 billion and $331 billion depending on the trajectory of interest rates.

Finsum: Annuity sales are forecast to remain strong in 2024. However, sales could slow when the Fed does actually start cutting rates as this would impact returns.

