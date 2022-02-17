Annuity Buyback Bonanza

Annuities have had rapidly growing interest in the post covid era, and this has been especially true for variable annuities. What makes variable annuities attractive is inflation and interest rate risk which will elevate their value, however, for annuities providers and insurers, this is represented as risk. In an action to mitigate those risks Aegon, the parent company to Transamerica, engaged in a buyout program that ended in January. In total 18% of annuity holders capitalized on buybacks to settle their portfolio. Transamerica also expanded its hedging strategies to ensure against interest rate and equity risk for the remaining balance of its variable annuity portfolio.

Finsum: Recent legal changes have drastically affected the insurance and annuity industry which has been key to their growing demand, in addition to the covid-19 pandemic and rising subsequent unemployment.

