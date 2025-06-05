Annovis Bio, Inc. to Host Live Webcast on Neurodegenerative Disease Developments and Phase 3 Trial Updates

Annovis Bio will host a webcast on June 24, 2025, discussing Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease trials and updates.

Quiver AI Summary

Annovis Bio, Inc. announced a live webcast scheduled for June 24, 2025, at 4:30 PM EDT, where CEO Dr. Maria Maccecchini will provide updates on the company's developments in neurodegenerative diseases, including progress on their pivotal Phase 3 trial for early Alzheimer's disease and feedback from the FDA regarding their Parkinson's disease program. The event will include a brief presentation followed by a Q&A session, allowing participants such as shareholders and interested parties to engage directly with Dr. Maccecchini. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance via email. Annovis Bio, headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, focuses on innovative therapies targeting neurotoxic proteins to restore brain function and improve patient quality of life.

Potential Positives

Announcement of a live webcast featuring the President and CEO, providing direct engagement with stakeholders and enhancing transparency.

Updates on the pivotal Phase 3 trial in early Alzheimer’s disease and feedback from the FDA regarding the Parkinson’s disease program, indicating ongoing progress in critical areas of research.

The opportunity for stakeholders to submit questions in advance demonstrates the company’s commitment to audience engagement and communication.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a live webcast for updates on trial progress could indicate that previous communications or reports may not have sufficiently addressed stakeholder concerns, necessitating this event to reassure investors and the public.

The reliance on forward-looking statements about clinical trials presents inherent risks, potentially signaling uncertainty regarding the outcomes and efficacy of their drug Buntanetap.

The emphasis on encouraging advance questions from attendees may suggest a lack of confidence in the CEO's ability to address concerns spontaneously during the webcast.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the Annovis Bio webcast?

The webcast will provide updates on clinical trials and answer questions from attendees regarding the company's neurodegenerative disease therapies.

Who will present during the Annovis Bio webcast?

Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO of Annovis Bio, will lead the presentation and Q&A session.

When is the Annovis Bio webcast scheduled?

The webcast is scheduled for June 24, 2025, at 4:30 PM EDT.

How can I register for the Annovis Bio webcast?

Interested participants can register for the webcast by clicking the registration link provided in the announcement.

Who can attend the webinar hosted by Annovis Bio?

The event is open to shareholders, patients, investigators, and anyone interested in Annovis Bio's work and future plans.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ANVS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 28 institutional investors add shares of $ANVS stock to their portfolio, and 13 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



MALVERN, Pa., June 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) ("Annovis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage drug platform company developing novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD), today announced it will host a live webcast where Maria Maccecchini, Ph.D., President and CEO, will provide updates and answer questions from the audience.







Webcast Details









Date: June 24, 2025



Date: June 24, 2025



Time: 4:30 PM EDT



Time: 4:30 PM EDT



Registration:



Click here to register













During the webcast, Dr. Maccecchini will share progress on the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 trial in early AD, the FDA's feedback on the continued development of the PD program, and other key initiatives. The event will feature a brief presentation followed by a live Q&A session, offering attendees the opportunity to engage directly with the Company’s CEO.





The webcast is open to shareholders, patients, investigators, and all interested parties eager to learn more about Annovis’ current work and future direction. Attendees are encouraged to submit questions in advance by emailing



ir@annovisbio.com



.







About Annovis







Headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania, Annovis is dedicated to addressing neurodegeneration in diseases such as AD and PD. The company’s innovative approach targets multiple neurotoxic proteins, aiming to restore brain function and improve the quality of life for patients. For more information, visit



www.annovisbio.com



and follow us on



LinkedIn



,



YouTube



, and



X



.







Investor Alerts







Interested investors and shareholders are encouraged to sign up for press releases and industry updates by registering for Email Alerts at



https://www.annovisbio.com/email-alerts



. Additionally, we invite you to explore our updated investor website, which provides comprehensive access to company news, financial reports, and other key information.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to the Company’s clinical trials, including patient enrollment, the efficacy and safety of Buntanetap, and expected outcomes. Actual results may differ due to various risks and uncertainties, including those outlined in the Company’s SEC filings under “Risk Factors” in its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.







Contact Information:







Annovis Bio Inc.





101 Lindenwood Drive





Suite 225





Malvern, PA 19355







www.annovisbio.com









Investor Contact:







Alexander Morin, Ph.D.





Director, Strategic Communications





Annovis Bio







ir@annovisbio.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.