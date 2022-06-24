Announcing the 4th Annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insight Summit Canada - in Person in Toronto on Nov 30th and Virtual on Dec 1st

Press Release — June 24, 2022 — ETFGI (www.ETFGI.com), a leading independent firm which has for over 10 years offered a database and factsheets for all ETFs and ETPs listed globally, published monthly research reports covering trends in the global ETFs ecosystem, provided consulting services and educational events, is excited to announce the details of our 4th annual ETFGI Global ETFs Insight Summit Canada. The event will be in person in Toronto on November 30th and December 1st will be a virtual day of content. Register now to join us!



The event is designed to provide the opportunity for IIROC and MFDA advisors, and traders, portfolio managers, CIOs at buyside institutional investor to examine how ETFs are being selected, used and traded. Hear panel discussions on the business, technological, and regulatory developments impacting trading, best execution, ESG, crypto and Client Focused Reforms that are impacting investors.



If you can't attend on the day, register anyway and you'll receive recordings of all the sessions.

All sessions are recorded and you will also receive access to last year's session recordings

CPD educational credits

Free registration for buy side institutional investors and financial advisors

DAY 1 – in person on November 30th at BLG’s office in Toronto from 9:30am – 5:00pm ET followed by drinks reception from 5pm – 6:30pm (attendees will receive access to virtual event content on day 2). Space is limited so register early. All sessions will be recorded.

DAY 2 – Virtual on December 1st - panel discussions on our virtual event platform

If you interested in speaking, sponsoring or have any questions please contact Deborah Fuhr deborah.fuhr@etfgi.com and Margareta Hricova margareta.hricova@etfgi.com.

