Annaly's Arm Upgrades Non-Agency Capabilities With MeridianLink

Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s NLY wholly-owned subsidiary, Onslow Bay Financial LLC (Onslow Bay), a long-term residential mortgage investor, has implemented MeridianLink Mortgage, a loan origination system developed by MeridianLink, Inc.

The implementation marks a shift from a third-party vendor to an in-house loan origination system (LOS), giving Onslow Bay greater control over its recently launched non-agency correspondent platform. The move is expected to enhance execution, streamline underwriting and improve engagement with originator partners.

Details of Annaly’s Arm Platform Enhancement

MeridianLink Mortgage is an end-to-end digital lending solution designed to simplify the mortgage origination process from application to approval. The platform supports automation, data-driven decision-making and integrated workflows, helping lenders improve speed and accuracy.

With this implementation, Onslow Bay has gained full ownership of its loan origination process, reducing reliance on third-party systems. The transition enhances visibility across its non-delegated correspondent whole loan platform and enables more streamlined execution of lending activities.

The platform also enables NLY’s subsidiary to improve data workflows, reduce manual touchpoints and bring greater consistency across the lending process. This is expected to strengthen partner relationships and support long-term operational performance while maintaining transparency and control.

Additionally, MeridianLink’s open API framework enables integration with a broad ecosystem of more than 400 partners, supporting scalability as Onslow Bay expands its originator network. The system is expected to serve as a core component of the company’s digital infrastructure, enabling growth in loan volumes over time.

The increasing adoption of digital lending platforms is not limited to Annaly but is also gaining traction across the broader financial services industry. In February 2026, Rocket Companies RKT announced a three-year strategic alliance with Compass, Inc. COMP to integrate home search, real estate brokerage and mortgage financing into a unified platform, aimed at simplifying the homebuying process and expanding housing inventory.

RKT and COMP are integrating mortgage offerings directly into digital real estate workflows to streamline the homebuying process and improve efficiency. These developments reflect a broader shift toward integrated, technology-driven platforms across the mortgage market.

How Does Platform Enhancement Support Annaly?

The implementation of MeridianLink Mortgage aligns with Annaly’s strategy to expand its presence in higher-yielding, credit-focused mortgage assets beyond traditional Agency securities. Strengthening capabilities at its Onslow Bay unit supports the company’s efforts to scale its non-agency lending operations.

Onslow Bay serves as a key platform for Annaly’s whole loan acquisition and securitization activities. Thus, the platform enhancement is expected to improve loan sourcing and deepen relationships with mortgage originators as the company expands its correspondent network.

NLY’s Zacks Rank & Price Performance

In the past year, shares of Annaly have gained 12.8% compared with the industry’s 4.9% growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, NLY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Compass, Inc. (COMP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.