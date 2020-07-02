Markets
NLY

Annaly Capital Management Acquires Its External Manager

Contributor
Eric Volkman The Motley Fool
Published

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is now an internally managed company, after formally acquiring the entity that used to perform that work. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) announced that it has purchased the similarly named Annaly Management Company for a nominal price of $1 in cash; no extra fees were transacted.

As the designation strongly suggests, externally managed REITs effectively outsource their management to outside entities. Internally managed ones keep this within their own company structure.

REIT spelled out in wood blocks with tiny model houses above.

Image source: Getty Images.

Each approach has its proponents and detractors; critics say that external managers can often engender conflicts of interest if they are too closely related to the company they theoretically operate. On the other hand, those in favor believe that using an external manager can make a REIT's organization more streamlined and its operations more efficient.

Annaly's transition was accompanied by a pair of high-level personnel changes. It promoted Steven Campbell to chief operating officer. Having joined the company in mid-2015, he had been its head of business operations. Additionally, former CFO and interim CEO Glenn Votek stepped down from his position of senior adviser. Campbell's appointment was effective immediately; Votek's move becomes valid Aug. 31.

Annaly quoted its CEO David Finkelstein as saying, "[t]he Internalization reflects our strong alignment with our shareholders and I am confident that our new structure and leadership changes will afford the Company more latitude to create long-term value."

On Thursday, in contrast to the gains enjoyed by the wider equities market, Annaly's shares declined. This decline, however, wasn't drastic: less than 1.6%.

10 stocks we like better than Annaly Capital Management
When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Annaly Capital Management wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

 

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2020

 

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NLY

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    The Motley Fool

    Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular