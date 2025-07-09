Is Anixa Biosciences (ANIX) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is one of 987 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANIX's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, ANIX has gained about 35.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 4.1% on average. This means that ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR (CHEOY) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.6%.

For CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 8.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 495 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2% so far this year, meaning that ANIX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR falls under the Medical Services industry. Currently, this industry has 58 stocks and is ranked #64. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.4%.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC and CochLear Ltd. Unsponsored ADR as they could maintain their solid performance.

