ANIP Valuation: Does 9.8x Forward P/E Offer Upside?

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP enters mid-2026 with momentum in its Rare Disease franchise, led by ACTH-based injection Cortrophin Gel. First-quarter 2026 results reinforced that mix shift, even as the ophthalmology business works through a recovery path.

At the same time, valuation sits at the center of the investment debate. ANIP trades at a forward earnings multiple that is far below several key benchmarks, even after a solid trailing 12-month run.

ANIP’s Stock Setup vs Industry and the S&P 500

ANIP shares are up 0.8% year to date, but the stock has still underperformed its Zacks sub-industry on that measure. The sub-industry is up 1.2% year to date, while the broader sector is down 6.2%.

Against the S&P 500, the gap is wider. The index is up 9.7% year to date, leaving ANIP trailing the market in 2026 so far.

Over the past 12 months, ANIP has risen 32.7%, compared with 24.7% for the sub-industry, 4.5% for the sector, and 29.8% for the S&P 500. That longer window highlights improving sentiment, but the year-to-date comparison keeps the “catch-up” narrative in play.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Forward Multiple vs Key Benchmarks

ANIP is currently trading at 9.83x forward twelve-month earnings. That compares with 42.42x for the Zacks sub-industry, 19.89x for the Zacks sector, and 22.25x for the S&P 500.

This gap matters because it frames how much of ANIP’s shift toward higher-margin specialty revenue is already reflected in the stock. If investors believe the Rare Disease engine can keep expanding while the ophthalmology business returns to growth, the multiple looks compressed versus peers and the market.

It also keeps competitive positioning in view. In ophthalmology, AbbVie ABBV and Regeneron REGN compete with entrenched products in diabetic macular edema markets, which can influence how readily investors award ANIP a higher peer-like multiple.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. price-eps-surprise | ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Quote

ANIP’s Five-Year Range and What “Normal” Looks Like

Over the past five years, ANIP’s forward earnings multiple has ranged from a high of 61.11x to a low of 7.40x, with a five-year median of 15.69x.

Today’s 9.83x sits much closer to the low end than the median. In plain terms, the stock is priced below what has historically been “typical” on this measure, even after a year of strong share-price performance.

That historical context does not guarantee a re-rating, but it clarifies the setup: the market is not valuing ANIP anywhere near its five-year midpoint, which makes execution in 2026 especially consequential for sentiment.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 Outlook Behind the Multiple

Management raised 2026 total net revenue guidance by $25 million to $1.08-$1.14 billion and increased adjusted EBITDA guidance by $10 million to $285-$300 million. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected at $9.19-$9.69.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 outlook for Cortrophin Gel net revenues of $540-$575 million and Iluvien guidance of $78-$83 million. For Iluvien, that implies 4% to 11% year-over-year growth, following a 2025 period management described as a “reset year” tied to market access and inventory dynamics.

The “more than $1 billion” 2026 revenue narrative is important because it signals scale. It also reflects that Rare Disease is expected to account for the majority of sales, supported by expanded commercial execution, including a dedicated sales force focused on acute gouty arthritis flares.

ANIP’s Cash, Debt, and Leverage in Plain English

ANIP ended the first quarter with about $311 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents. Short-term debt was about $19 million, meaning the company had enough cash to cover debt maturing in the next 12 months.

Total outstanding debt was cited at $625 million in principal value, including senior convertible notes and a term loan.

Leverage metrics suggest room to operate. Management cited gross leverage of 2.6x and net leverage of 1.3x based on trailing 12-month adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $242 million. That matters because it supports ongoing investment and preserves flexibility for potential inorganic opportunities.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Share Repurchase and Capital Allocation

ANIP’s board authorized a new $100 million share repurchase program running through May 2029.

The authorization adds a shareholder-return lever while management continues to emphasize business development. In practice, that pairing gives the company multiple options for deploying capital depending on pipeline needs, market conditions, and potential deal opportunities.

ANIP’s Bottom-Line View Using the Zacks Framework

Valuation is the headline. ANIP’s 9.83x forward earnings multiple stands well below the cited sub-industry, sector, and S&P 500 benchmarks, and also below its own five-year median.

The stance presented is that the stock should perform in line with the market. The $84.00 price target reflects 10.38x forward twelve-month earnings, implying a modest step up from the current multiple rather than a full normalization to historical medians.

ANIP’s Zacks Rank

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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