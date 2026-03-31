Is ANIP Undervalued? How to Read Its 9.3x Forward P/E

ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP has shifted into a specialty-led growth story, with Cortrophin Gel now the main engine and the retina franchise positioned for a reset and recovery. At the same time, the stock’s valuation has compressed to levels that stand out against peers and the broader market.

The key question is whether that discount reflects temporary uncertainty or a more durable concern about execution in 2026.

ANIP’s Recent Stock Context and Peer Comparisons

ANIP shares are down 6.6% year to date but up 8.4% over the past 12 months. Over the same year-to-date span, the Zacks sub-industry is up 0.8%, while the sector is down 7%. Over the trailing 12 months, the sub-industry is up 18.2% and the sector is down 1.8%.



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The S&P 500 is down 7.7% year to date but up 15.9% over the past year. In other words, ANIP has lagged the stronger pockets of its peer set over the last year even as it held up better than the broader sector.

That divergence sets the stage for why valuation is central right now. Investors are weighing specialty momentum against competitive pressure, reimbursement noise in ophthalmology, and the need to convert growth into durable margins.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Valuation Starts With Forward Earnings

ANIP is trading at 9.34x forward twelve-month earnings. That compares with 34.66x for the Zacks sub-industry, 19.21x for the sector, and 19.86x for the S&P 500.



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This is the core “discount” argument. The market is assigning ANIP a multiple that is roughly half the sector and index levels, and far below the sub-industry. For investors, the practical implication is that the stock does not need multiple expansion to work. It needs credible delivery on the forward earnings path that the market is already pricing conservatively.

Competition is part of that discount. In ophthalmology, AbbVie ABBV competes with Ozurdex, while Regeneron REGN remains a major player in diabetic macular edema through its Eylea and Eylea HD franchise.

ANIP’s Five-Year Range Shows Where the Stock Sits

The forward earnings multiple also looks compressed versus ANIP’s own history. Over the past five years, the stock has traded as high as 61.11x and as low as 7.40x, with a five-year median of 15.69x.

At 9.34x, today’s valuation is closer to the low end of that band than the midpoint. That positioning often signals skepticism about the sustainability of the earnings base, not just near-term volatility.

For ANIP, that skepticism is likely tied to execution variables rather than demand for specialty medicines in general. The market appears to be pricing in a higher bar for proof that Cortrophin’s trajectory and the retina franchise can coexist with expanding profitability.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Price-to-Sales and Price-to-Book Add Color

Other valuation lenses reinforce the same message. ANIP trades at 1.51x forward twelve-month price-to-sales. Over five years, that metric ranges from a high of 3.73x to a low of 1.24x, with a median of 1.94x.



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Price-to-book is 3.07x on a trailing basis. The five-year range runs from 4.92x on the high end to 1.24x on the low end, with a median of 2.74x.



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Taken together, the stock is not just inexpensive on earnings. It is also priced below its typical sales multiple, while book valuation sits modestly above its five-year median. That mix suggests the market is not ignoring ANIP’s asset base, but it is hesitant to pay up for revenue until execution is clearer.

ANIP’s Price Target Math and What Investors Should Watch

The price target of $77.00 reflects 9.76x forward twelve-month earnings. That framing keeps the discussion anchored on whether ANIP can defend and grow earnings as the business mix tilts further toward specialty.

Watch item No. 1 is Cortrophin’s trajectory. Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance with Cortrophin revenue of $540 million to $575 million. Early-year seasonality and operational friction matter here, since first-quarter Cortrophin revenue is expected to be about 13% to 14% of full-year sales due to insurance reverifications and winter disruptions, with sequential acceleration expected later as the gout-focused sales buildout ramps.

Watch item No. 2 is retina recovery. The company expects Iluvien sales to improve in 2026, with guidance of $78 million to $83 million. Watch item No. 3 is margin execution, with adjusted gross margin guided to 59.3% to 60.3% alongside adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA of $275 million to $290 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ Balance Sheet Supports the Debate

Liquidity shapes how investors interpret valuation discounts, especially when growth initiatives demand consistent commercial execution. ANIP ended 2025 with about $286 million in cash, $17 million in short-term debt, and $600 million in long-term debt.

That profile matters in two ways. First, cash coverage for near-term maturities reduces refinancing pressure while the company pushes specialty initiatives. Second, the long-term debt load raises the importance of steady operating performance. When the market is already assigning a low earnings multiple, improved visibility on cash generation and margin delivery can be a catalyst for a rerating, while stumbles can keep valuation pinned down.

ANIP’s Zacks Rank

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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