ANIP Stock Rises 7% in a Week: Here's What You Should Know

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP have risen 7% in the past week, all thanks to the recently announced financial guidance for the full year 2026 that surpassed Wall Street expectations.

ANI Pharmaceuticals expects 2026 sales in the range of $1.055-$1.115 billion and EPS in the range of $8.83-$9.34. This updated outlook suggests growth of 24-28% in sales and 20-22% in earnings over the company’s 2025 guidance number. Management expects roughly 60% of 2026 revenues to be generated by its rare disease portfolio, with the balance coming from its generics business.

The company also provided unaudited/preliminary revenues for full-year 2025 for its ACTH-based injection, Cortrophin Gel, and recently acquired ophthalmology assets, Iluvien and Yutiq. Cortrophin Gel generated $347.8 million in sales, reflecting 76% year-over-year growth, while Iluvien and Yutiq together contributed $74.9 million. Both figures were within ANI Pharmaceuticals’ previously issued guidance.

Looking ahead, ANIP expects the growth momentum for Cortrophin Gel to continue in 2026. It expects the full-year sales to be between $540 million and $575 million, reflecting a 55-65% increase over the unaudited 2025 sales figures. This upside is attributed to increased demand across all specialties — neurology, rheumatology, nephrology and ophthalmology — aided by an expanded sales force and broader prescriber adoption.

While Iluvien and Yutiq sales were pressured in 2025 by reimbursement challenges and continued utilization of existing inventory at physician offices, ANI Pharmaceuticals expects the franchise to return to growth in 2026. Expanded field efforts and improved patient access are expected to support the rebound. Management expects full-year 2026 sales to be between $78 million and $83 million, up 4-11% from the unaudited 2025 levels.

ANIP’s Competition in the Space

The company faces competition across its rare disease portfolio, particularly for Iluvien and Yutiq, where several pharma bigwigs, like AbbVie ABBV and Regeneron REGN, market well-established products. AbbVie is a key rival, with Ozurdex competing directly with Iluvien in diabetic macular edema (DME) and with Yutiq in non-infectious uveitis of the posterior segment (NIU-PS). Regeneron remains another major competitor through its Eylea franchise, one of the most widely used therapies in DME.

The primary competitor to Cortrophin Gel is Acthar Gel, which is marketed by Keenova Therapeutics (formerly Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals). Like ANIP, Keenova recently raised the sales outlook for Acthar Gel, now expecting full-year 2025 sales growth of 30-35%, up from the prior 20-30% range.

ANIP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals have outperformed the industry year to date, as seen in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, ANIP is trading at a discount to the industry. Going by the price/sales (P/S) ratio, the stock currently trades at 2.17 times trailing 12-month sales value, lower than 2.47 times for the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

While EPS estimates for 2025 have declined in the past 30 days, those for 2026 have increased during the same timeframe.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

