Anika Therapeutics Posts Wider Loss From Cont. Ops. In Q1

(RTTNews) - Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (ANIK) posted a first quarter loss from continuing operations of $3.96 million compared to a loss of $1.96 million, a year ago. Loss from continuing operations per share was $0.28 compared to a loss of $0.13. Adjusted net loss per share was $0.06 compared to profit of $0.13. Adjusted EBITDA was $0.1 million, for the quarter.

First quarter revenue from continuing operations was $26.2 million, a 10% decrease compared to the same period in 2024.

The company now expects fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDA between a decline of 3% and an increase of 3%. Previously, the company projected growth in a range of 8% to 10%.

