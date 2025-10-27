ANI Pharmaceuticals to Report Q3 Earnings: Is a Beat in the Cards?

We expect ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP to surpass expectations when it reports third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 7, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $211.3 million, while the same for earnings is $1.74 per share.

Let’s see how things might have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors Shaping ANIP's Q3 Results

ANI Pharmaceuticals derives its revenues primarily from the sales of its rare disease and generic pharmaceutical products, as well as other pharmaceutical services, including royalties.

The majority of the company’s revenue growth in the third quarter is likely to have been driven by the rapid uptake of its rare disease products, which include its lead product, Cortrophin Gel.

Cortrophin Gel sales have risen on the back of increasing demand. The positive trend is expected to have continued in the third quarter.

Management continues to expect sequential growth in Cortrophin revenues during the third and fourth quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from Cortrophin Gel during the third quarter is pegged at $93 million.

ANIP’s rare disease products also include two new products, Iluvien and Yutiq, which were added to its commercial portfolio following the acquisition of Alimera Sciences in September 2024.

Iluvien and Yutiq are likely to have contributed to top-line growth during the upcoming quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ revenues from the rare disease and brands business in the third quarter is pegged at $127 million.

Revenues from the generic and other segments are likely to have been driven by the company’s newly launched products.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from generic and other businesses in the third quarter is pegged at $82 million.

Based on the strong performance during the first half of 2025, ANI Pharmaceuticals increased its revenue guidance for 2025. The company now expects 2025 revenues of $818-$843 million compared with the previous guidance of $768-$793 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 33% to 37%. Management expects Rare Disease to account for almost 57% of the company’s total revenues in the second half of 2025. Investors will be keen to know whether the company increases the guidance further on the upcoming earnings call.

Higher research and development expenses, as well as increased selling and general and administrative costs, are likely to have escalated operating expenses in the third quarter.

ANIP’s Earnings Surprise History

ANI Pharmaceuticals has an encouraging history of earnings surprises. The company beat on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 22.66%. In the last reported quarter, ANIP delivered an earnings surprise of 30.43%.

What Our Model Predicts for ANIP

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for ANI Pharmaceuticals this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: ANI Pharmaceuticals has an Earnings ESP of +6.24% as the Most Accurate Estimate currently stands at $1.85 per share, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74.

Zacks Rank: ANIP currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some biotech stocks that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this time around:

Exact Sciences EXAS has an Earnings ESP of +56.25% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.

Shares of EXAS have increased 15% year to date. EXAS beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, delivering an average surprise of 329.87%. Exact Sciences is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Nov. 3.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ALNY has an Earnings ESP of +25.79% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of ALNY have rallied 97% year to date. Alnylam beat on earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, while meeting the same in the remaining quarter, delivering an average surprise of 348.36%. ALNY is scheduled to report third-quarter results on Oct. 30, 2025.

Incyte INCY has an Earnings ESP of +3.48% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Shares of INCY have gained 32.2% year to date. INCY beat on earnings in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in two, the average positive surprise being 4.20%. Incyte is set to report third-quarter results on Oct. 28, 2025.

