ANI Pharmaceuticals Launches Nitazoxanide Tablets 500 Mg

March 19, 2025 — 07:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANIP), Wednesday announced the launch of Nitazoxanide Tablets, 500 mg that are the generic version of the reference listed drug Alinia.

Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of the company stated that the launch of Nitazoxanide Tablets aligns with their purpose of 'Serving Patients, Improving Lives'.

Notably, based on December 2024 moving annual total IQVIA data, total U.S. annual sales for Nitazoxanide Tablets stood at approximately $36.1 million.

In the pre-market hours, ANI's stock is trading at $63.22, down 1.56 percent on the Nasdaq.

